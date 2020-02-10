Talita Maia Defends Harvey Weinstein, Claims Jessica Mann Called Weinstein Her ‘Spiritual Soulmate’

A Brazilian actress testified on behalf of Harvey Weinstein on Monday, arguing accuser Jessica Mann, her former roommate, “never seemed upset” with the film multi-millionaire—and as soon as referred to him as her “spiritual soulmate.”

Talita Maia, 35, advised jurors in Manhattan Supreme Court she was once first offered to Mann, a key witness in Weinstein’s trial, at an engagement birthday party within the Hollywood Hills in 2013.

“She said a few times that he was her spiritual soulmate,” Maia mentioned all through cross-examination, admitting the pair didn’t communicate “much about Harvey.” “She said that he was a wonderful person and that he was her soulmate, but I didn’t ask about their sexual relationship.”

“At least to me, she never seemed upset,” she added.

Mann, all through her emotional three-day testimony, mentioned Weinstein sexually assaulted her a couple of occasions—beginning in 2013 when he allegedly forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her on the Montage Hotel whilst Maia was once at the different aspect of the door.

“He laid me down on the bed and that’s when he went down on me,” Mann mentioned, including that the alleged attack happened moments after Weinstein promised them each lead roles in his upcoming motion pictures. “I started to fake an orgasm to get out of it.”

In some other incident, Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her within a DoubleTree lodge room in Manhattan ahead of she was once because of meet Maia for breakfast. Later that yr, Mann mentioned Weinstein raped her once more at a Beverly Hills lodge in an assault so forceful that he ripped off her pants whilst screaming that she owed him “one more time.”

Mann testified that regardless of the abuse, she maintained a twisted courting with Weinstein to “protect” herself and her budding appearing occupation, all through which they’d a couple of consensual sexual encounters, together with a threesome.

Dressed in a black shirt and grey slacks, Maia, who’s easiest identified for her position within the 2016 intercourse comedy Casual Encounters, wired that Mann by no means advised her that she’d been abused by way of Weinstein, and all the time gave the impression to revel in her time with the manufacturer.

“She always spoke highly of him. She seemed to really like him as a person,” mentioned Maia, who seemed Monday underneath subpoena.

Weinstein’s protection legal professionals have argued Mann was once no longer a sufferer however a manipulative opportunist who maintained touch with the Pulp Fiction manufacturer via pleasant emails years after the alleged attacks.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded no longer responsible to 5 sex-crime fees, together with 3 which are associated with his alleged encounters with Mann. The different two fees relate to allegations made by way of Miriam Haleyi, a former Project Runway manufacturing assistant who testified that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo house in 2006.

Mann is amongst a minimum of 80 alleged sufferers who’ve accused the Oscar-winner of sexual misconduct—which he has time and again denied.

Maia testified that she offered Weinstein to Mann on the Hollywood Hills birthday party, the place Mann appeared “impressed” by way of the film multi-millionaire. The pair have been invited to a number of events held by way of his manufacturing corporate, The Weinstein Company, and had many conferences at lodge bars to talk about their occupation.

Maia corroborated Mann’s testimony that the pair met with Weinstein in 2013 on the Montage Hotel, the place they mentioned their appearing careers. Weinstein advised the pair they “could be really good” as stars in his upcoming film Vampire Academy, Maia mentioned.

Maia mentioned she was once “caught off guard” when “they asked me to go upstairs with him” however she was once confident “there was nothing for me to worry about.” She added, “That [the room] was a suite and that they said they would be very, very fast,” she testified.

“I didn’t want to stay in the hotel lobby and look like a hooker so I said, ‘OK, let’s go,’” Maia mentioned. “I was just uncomfortable with the situation. I didn’t want to go up to the room with them. I didn’t know what they were going to do. I knew Jessica was already seeing him.”

Once within the room, Maia mentioned she “sat on the couch” and “watched TV” whilst Weinstein and Mann went into the bed room. When requested why Mann would cross into the bed room with out explaining the location, Maia mentioned, “It was pretty clear what was going on.”

“I had no reason to think there was harm. I got caught off guard,” she mentioned.

Mann mentioned that regardless of her protests, Weinstein carried out oral intercourse on her, refusing to lighten his grip on her or let her go away till he “did something” for her. Immediately after the alleged attack, Mann mentioned she left the lodge with Maia however by no means advised her pal what came about as a result of she was once so “horrified and confused.”

Maia, then again, advised jurors that Mann seemed “normal” after the incident, which “lasted about 10 minutes.”

“She seemed OK. She seemed normal,” Maia mentioned, admitting that if Mann did inform her one thing that night time, “I probably didn’t pay attention because I was uncomfortable.”

When requested all through cross-examination whether or not Mann ever expressed any reservations about Weinstein, Maia admitted, “When we were at the pre-Oscar party [in 2013], Harvey had asked Jessica to stay at one table and Jessica was like, ‘Oh my God, he is so controlling.’”

On March 18, 2013, Mann mentioned she was once meant to fulfill Weinstein, Maia, and some other pal for breakfast in New York City, when the manufacturer hastily confirmed up on the DoubleTree lodge in Manhattan—and commanded her to undress once they were given upstairs to his room. While she to begin with resisted, she mentioned his grip on her was once so tight that she “gave up.”

“Once I was naked and laid on the bed, he went into the bathroom and sort of closed the door behind him. The door was still kind of open a little bit,” Mann mentioned, as she began to cry. “And then he came out naked, and then he got on top of me and that’s when he put himself inside me.”

Maia testified Monday that her pal didn’t appear disillusioned and “seemed like herself” after the alleged attack and not mentioned a phrase in regards to the come across. Mann mentioned she by no means let directly to her buddies what had came about as a result of she was once “so embarrassed” and sought after them to “respect her.”

Mann advised jurors she went downstairs for breakfast along with her buddies and “shut down” as she agreed to sign up for Weinstein for the premiere of August Osage County. Her pal corroborated that they went to the premiere and that Mann stayed along with her at her Jersey City condominium as a substitute of returning to her lodge room that night time.

After the premiere, Mann mentioned she stayed on Maia’s ground, napping within a closet—whilst Maia mentioned she slept on a sofa. “I had a nice apartment,” Maia mentioned, moderately giggling.

During her testimony, Mann mentioned she attempted to distance herself from Weinstein after the New York attack, however persisted to be in contact and ship him flattering emails for her personal “safety.”

“For a period of time, they seemed to be romantically involved,” Maia mentioned. “For another period of time, they seemed to be just friends.”

Months later, in November 2013, Mann mentioned Weinstein raped her once more after she in any case advised him about her new courting with a “well-known actor.”

During cross-examination, Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi grilled Maia about her courting with Mann, noting that the previous roommates not be in contact after a sour “falling out in 2016. “

“I don’t dislike Jessica. Jessica did issues in my existence that impacted my existence in an excessively damaging manner, in a horrible manner, and I want I didn’t undergo that,” Maia mentioned.

In addition to Mann and Haleyi, jurors have additionally heard from 4 supporting witnesses: Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who mentioned Weinstein violently raped her in her condominium in 1993 or 1994; Dawn Dunning, who mentioned Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2004; and Tarale Wulff, who was once allegedly assaulted by way of the manufacturer a yr later.

The ultimate accuser to testify, type and actress Lauren Young, mentioned Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2013 after luring her to his Beverly Hills lodge room days ahead of the Oscars. Young testified former Miss Mexico and actress Claudia Salinas facilitated the Feb. 19, 2013, assembly and was once at the different aspect of the toilet door when she was once assaulted.

Testifying underneath subpoena on Monday, the 38-year-old actress, easiest identified for her position in Crossing Over, denied Young’s allegation, mentioning she by no means entered the lodge room, stood outdoor the toilet, or noticed the manufacturer go away “naked” after the alleged attack was once over.

“I’m very sure. If I had done that, I would remember that,” Salinas mentioned, calling the entire assembly “pretty uneventful.” “I would never close the door behind anybody, ever.”