Simone Johnson, Daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Dany Garcia, Signs With WWE

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, has signed with the WWE and will report back to the Performance Center complete time.

WWE introduced the scoop Monday after signing the 18-year-old to a freelance. Johnson will glance to grow to be the first-ever fourth era WWE celebrity after her nice grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson — each WWE Hall of Famers.

However, Johnson will practice her 10-time global champion father, whose recognition and electrifying air of mystery led the promotion to its biggest heights along “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, D-Generation X and many extra superstars of the “Attitude Era.”

“It means the world to me,” Johnson stated in a press unlock. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Garcia, a movie manufacturer whose credit come with the 2 newest Jumanji movies starring Dwayne Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw and the DC Comics assets Shazam!, took to social media to voice her toughen of her daughter becoming a member of the WWE.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” stated WWE Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Johnson first started coaching on the Performance Center again in September 2018 on a part-time foundation. She would periodically go back along with her well-known father once in a while in tow to peer her follow.

In August 2019, Levesque spoke on Simone being within the Performance Center: “All I’ll say about Simone is she shares her entire family’s passion for what we do. Incredibly so. She also shares her family’s incredible worth ethic. It’s awesome to see, to see that next generation. She’s an extremely hard worker. If she wants this, there is nothing that will stop her.”

Johnson will educate with a various and rising team of ability, led by means of head trainer Matt Bloom and assistant head trainer Sara Amato.

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” stated Bloom. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars,’ as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” Amato added. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

WWE lovers will listen from Johnson herself when she talks with Cathy Kelly for an unique interview this Wednesday at three p.m. EST, at the promotion’s more than a few virtual platforms.