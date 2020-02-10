Scottish salmon producers warn of ‘massive’ Brexit burden

Image copyright

Salmon farmers face “huge unnecessary burdens” and a loss of marketplace percentage underneath UK executive plans for Brexit.

The leader government of the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) stated companies have been being advised to arrange for industry boundaries with the EU.

The trade could also be caution that added crimson tape may just see £9m on prices and delays to the departure of contemporary fish.

The UK executive stated it might tell producers later this yr at the measures they had to take.

SSPO leader government Julie Hesketh-Laird stated deliberate adjustments will require salmon farmers to have an export well being certificates for each and every consignment, signed through a vet or well being respectable.

She warned that would imply as much as 100,000 certificate a yr, with the associated fee estimated at as much as £9m yearly, relying at the charges set through councils.

Producers stated that any such procedure would extend the departure of contemporary fish, along with anticipated delays at Channel ports.

Ms Hesketh-Laird stated producers have been additionally involved that the long-term dating with Europe may just see a 2% tariff on contemporary fish emerging to 13% for smoked salmon.

Looming struggle

That would put Scottish salmon exports at an obstacle, growing a chance for Irish, Norwegian, Faroese and Canadian exporters to realize marketplace percentage.

Firms also are involved that salmon exports may just turn into entangled within the looming struggle over get entry to to fish shares in UK waters after the tip of this yr.

Salmon farming performs no section within the Common Fisheries Policy, however exports might be penalised through the EU if its boats don’t retain a big percentage of the catch quotas in UK waters.

It comes as salmon exporters into China, the place shoppers purchase top class massive fish, are already seeing a downturn in industry because of the coronavirus.

The most up-to-date figures, for 2018, display just about 39,000 tonnes of Scottish salmon was once bought to different EU international locations.

Global export worth crowned £500m, with part of that gross sales to the European Union.

In the primary part of final yr, exports rose through 25% at the get started of 2018. That made Scottish salmon the largest of Britain’s meals exports. The complete yr figures for 2019 are anticipated quickly.

Salmon does now not recently require certification inside the unmarried marketplace, as a result of fish welfare, meals protection and hygiene laws are standardised throughout Europe. That stays the case till the tip of this yr, whilst the United Kingdom is in transition.

Customer prices

Ms Hesketh-Laird stated long term certification would position “huge unnecessary financial and bureaucratic burdens on our sector, potentially undermining what is one of the UK’s biggest modern export success stories”.

She stated: “Scottish salmon is an unbelievable product, however we compete with different jurisdictions from Faroes to Norway to Ireland.

“Any further price will sooner or later be borne through the patron, so preserving the paperwork and administrative prices to a minimal is actually necessary.

“But it’s non tariff barriers that can really strangle a sector – so (along) with delays at the border, additional paperwork, the fact that fish won’t go out in as fresh a state as we want it to, these certification issues will hugely snarl up a successful Scottish business.”

The SSPO is looking for UK-EU negotiations to retain alignment on seafood exports, making transit with out the well being certificate a key situation in talks and to hurry up virtual certificate, to lead them to swifter and more effective.

Responding to the SSPO caution, a spokesman on the Cabinet Office in Whitehall stated: “We will inform industry later this year about actions they need to take to ensure they can continue trading after the transition period has ended.”