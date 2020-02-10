Popeyes sales up 42% thanks to chicken sandwich





What a distinction a sandwich makes.

Sales at Popeyes eating places have been up 42% to $1.Three billion within the fourth calendar quarter of 2019, says Restaurant Brands International, the father or mother corporate of the chain. That’s due virtually totally to the reputedly unending approval for the chain’s chicken sandwich.

The quarterly effects are actually the primary probability buyers have had to get a real concept of the sandwich’s affect. The preliminary burst of recognition, when the chain bought out of the sandwich in below two weeks, didn’t give a excellent image as to the affect the sandwich would have on the base line. The reintroduction in November, although, has been greater than a brief time period match.

The sandwich “has proven to be a game changer for the brand in every way,” mentioned Restaurant Brands International (QSR) CEO Jose Cil in a observation.

For the yr, Popeyes noticed sales enlargement of 18.5%.

Sales have been additionally on the upward push at company cousin Burger King, which could also be owned via RBI. Buoyed via the Impossible Whopper, sales jumped 8.4% on the burger chain within the fourth quarter and 9.3% for the yr.

The good fortune of Popeyes in its struggle with Chick Fil A has emboldened different eating place chains to focal point on chicken sandwiches. McDonald’s is lately trying out two variations of a chicken sandwich in numerous states. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich, it says, is crowned with butter and crinkle lower dill pickles whilst the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is crowned with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Both are served on a buttered potato roll.

