Police Called After Oklahoma Neighbors Battle With Feces, Guns, Roomba Vacuum Cleaner

A dispute between two neighbors escalated to the purpose the place one attempted to ruin down the fence isolating their belongings with a robotic vacuum cleaner.

KFOR reported that John Stafford used to be taken into custody on February five after a just about 12-hour standoff with neighbor David Baird that ended up with the police the usage of tear fuel to power Stafford from his house.

According to Baird, Stafford was disillusioned with him for an unknown reason why and started attacking their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum in an try to convey it down. Baird went inside of and grabbed his handgun and attempted to make use of it to dissuade his neighbor from doing any longer injury.

John Stafford mugshot

Oklahoma County Jail

Baird instructed the station “I told him, if you break through the fence, I’m going to shoot you.” He made his spouse and children keep inside of whilst Stafford threw canine excrement into their backyard from his driveway and hit the fence with the vacuum.

Both Baird and his different neighbors videotaped the incident. Police in the end despatched a SWAT crew to the community, whole with a bomb squad and an explosive retrieval robotic. Stafford in the end went inside of his space and dialed 911.

When he contacted a dispatcher, Stafford instructed them that he “wanted to report a douchebag,” after which spelled the phrase out when requested to talk like an grownup. He additionally instructed the dispatcher he used to be going to “run you guys into the ground.”

Stafford proceeded to name 911 5 further occasions.

Baird stated that he’d by no means had an issue together with his neighbor sooner than. He nonetheless does not know what triggered Stafford’s outburst.

After exchanging phrases with Stafford, police in the end deployed tear fuel canisters to power him out of his house so they might take him into custody.

Stafford is in custody on the Oklahoma County Jail on a fee of “planning an act of violence.” If convicted, he may just serve a sentence of as much as ten years in jail.

Robotic vacuums were implicated in unexplained violence sooner than. In 2015, the Daily Dot reported {that a} 52-year-old South Korean lady used to be asleep at the flooring when she aroused from sleep to find that her computerized cleaner had made its far more than to her and started sucking in her hair.

She used to be not able to extricate herself from the robotic, so she known as the hearth division. They got here to her house and controlled to get her hair untangled with out to any extent further injury to her or the gadget.