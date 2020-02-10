Pitch@Palace removes Prince Andrew’s name from site

Image copyright

Pitch@Palace, a Dragons’ Den-type mentoring community arrange through Prince Andrew, has perceived to additional distance itself from its royal founder.

The corporate, owned through the prince, had already moved from its Buckingham Palace base into new place of business area.

Now, the initiative has got rid of point out of the prince’s name from its website online.

Prominent supporters became their backs on Pitch@Palace after revelations in regards to the prince’s friendship with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Barclays, Standard Chartered and KPMG all reduce ties after a BBC Newsnight interview in regards to the royal’s dating with the past due intercourse culprit.

Until just lately, the scheme’s website online welcomed guests with the phrases: “The Duke of York founded Pitch@Palace to provide a platform to amplify and accelerate the work of entrepreneurs.”

But the ones phrases have now been changed with a word pronouncing that Pitch@Palace is taking the primary a part of 2020 to “refresh the brand”.

Some, however now not all, photos of Prince Andrew have additionally been got rid of from the website online.

It isn’t identified whether or not the prince will play an energetic position within the scheme going ahead.

In November, the duke introduced that he would step again from royal tasks since the Epstein scandal had change into a “major disruption” to the Royal Family.

It adopted an interview with Newsnight by which he stated that he didn’t feel sorry about his friendship with Epstein, in spite of the past due financier having been convicted of soliciting an underage woman for prostitution in 2008.

The prince did, on the other hand, say he regretted visiting Epstein at his Florida house in 2010.

Virginia Giuffre, one in every of Epstein’s accusers, says she was once trafficked to London through Epstein in 2001, when she was once 17, and compelled to have intercourse with Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew emphatically denies any type of sexual touch or dating together with her and says any declare on the contrary is fake and with out basis.

He stated he has no recollection of ever assembly Ms Giuffre, who was once in the past referred to as Virginia Roberts.

He has since been criticised through the USA prosecutor accountable for the investigation who stated the prince had supplied “zero co-operation” to the Epstein investigators.

Buckingham Palace stated the prince’s felony workforce was once coping with the problem and that it might now not be commenting additional.