‘Parasite’ and Bong Joon Ho win big at the Oscars





Most of the variety at the 2020 Academy Awards in Hollywood took place all through ultimate evening’s on-stage performances. That mentioned, there have been nonetheless some leap forward moments.

The all the time resplendent Janelle Monae opened the display with a musical tribute to the most commonly white, most commonly male nominees. She started with a nod to Mister Rogers on a recreated model of his display’s iconic set, even sharing a second with Tom Hanks, who just lately portrayed Fred Rogers in the biopic, Won’t You Be My Neighbor. Pose’s Billy Porter created a temper via making a song Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing,” and then joined Monae in an adapted-for-the-Oscars model of her 2009 track “Come Alive.”

Monae used to be surrounded via dancers who had been dressed as the nominees—such a lot of Jokers, 1917 squaddies, and Little Women—but in addition via characters from motion pictures that have been lost sight of. Dancers dressed up in Queen & Slim, Us, and Dolomite Is My Name costumes had been the not-so-subtle reminders that quite a few worthy paintings have been left on the sidelines this yr.

“Tonight we celebrate the art of storytelling,” mentioned Monae in her advent. “The misfits, the outcasts, the misunderstood, those voices long deprived. Be loud, be seen, be lit, be heard, because tonight we come alive!”

But only a few of them, get it?

As I thought of it later, greenlighting that quantity—and the an identical jibes then but to return—felt like a cynical wink from the Academy, a performative concession to an issue no longer solved. The mandatory variety panel at each and every convention. The blackeyed peas sizzling dish in company cafeterias all through Black History Month. The retention factor that will get a line merchandise, however no longer the cheap.

Monae, like lots of the different presenters or performers, mentioned the quiet portions out loud. “We celebrate women who directed great films!” shouted Monae, leaving unsung the proven fact that none of them had been nominated. Then in any case: “Everyone come ALIVE,” she belted out. “Because Oscars are so WHITE!”

The Academy has labored laborious to diversify their club ranks, and extra variety in the business would possibly in the end lend a hand. But as those two nameless Hollywood Reporter interviews with Academy electorate display, many appear to regard it extra like a proper than a privilege, a subjective act carried out with out rigor or science, simplest to choose tales most commonly about themselves.

They’re no longer even required to observe all the motion pictures.

“Quentin Tarantino’s movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, used to be even higher the 2nd time than the first. I used to be in L.A. in the ’60s, and I assumed he captured that generation completely,” mentioned one feminine voter and member of the Academy’s actor department in her interview. On Best Director: “I thought Quentin did a great job, and I want an American director to win.” She additionally didn’t like American Factory as it confirmed Americans “as big fat slobs.” She voted for Honeyland in the documentary class, “because it’s a beautiful story about saving the environment that is told so simply, without hammering us over the head like Greta whatever.” She didn’t vote for an Animated Short—the class that integrated Hair Love—as a result of she didn’t have time to observe any.

One male Academy member from the manufacturer ranks did end the motion pictures, no longer that it mattered.

“We all have our ups and downs on this industry—I’m no longer at the high-point of my occupation at the moment, so I may just establish very a lot with the characters, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gave me hope,” he informed The Hollywood Reporter. “And it leaves you thinking about what could have been in a better world: What would Sharon Tate’s life have been if this hadn’t happened? What would [Roman] Polanski’s life have been?! It puts tears in my eyes when I think about it.” Also: “Hair Love, to me, used to be shallow—I didn’t get it.”

It showed the worst fears of many observers {that a} film like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood used to be destined to win as it used to be about Hollywood being in love with the sound of its personal mythmaking.

This is all partially why it used to be this kind of marvel that Parasite, the fairy-tale-like tale of greed and inequality from director Bong Joon Ho, received so decisively. Bong received or shared 4 big awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and maximum pointedly, Best Director, and Best Picture. Parasite is the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture and the first award for South Korean cinema.

Bong additionally bested the broader cultural zeitgeist. “Three of the 4 most-nominated motion pictures—The Irishman, Joker, and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood—are tales about white males who really feel culturally imperiled,” observes Mark Harris in Vanity Fair. “The fourth, 1917, is ready white males who’re actually imperiled.”

Parasite’s Best Picture win used to be a valid leap forward and a chance to display how tales from all cultures could have common resonance—and how, as Bong obviously believes, that proximity with out aim won’t ever be sufficient to force true fairness or inclusion.

He leaves you enthusiastic about what may also be in a greater international.

“We currently live in this fantasy that people are equal, that the class system is obsolete, that we live in a free democratic society,” he just lately informed Fortune. “I think the second half of this film shows the brutal truth that we still live in a cruel, classist society where these borderlines can never be eradicated. Jobs like tutoring, housekeeping, and driving create situations where people of different classes come so close to each other that they can smell one another, but they still can’t overcome the line that divides them.”

