Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has blamed former President Barack Obama for the deficient state of U.S.-Russian family members and accused the 44th president of handing his successor the fabricated from his personal disasters.

Lavrov instructed newshounds Monday that Obama allowed his non-public emotions on Russia get in the way in which of international relations, and instructed that the present management is paying the fee.

“He had this quirk of putting personal before state,” Lavrov mentioned, consistent with the state-backed Tass information company. “He left Trump with a horrible legacy in relations with Russia, which still has a certain effect,” the highest diplomat added.

Relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated throughout Obama’s tenure, pushed via the Kremlin’s army interference in Ukraine and Syria, meddling within the 2016 presidential elections, and be offering of asylum to fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The Obama management imposed sanctions on Russia in keeping with perceived malign actions, to which Moscow retaliated via ordering the U.S. to scale-back its diplomatic presence in Russia and seizing U.S. diplomatic homes.

In reaction, the U.S. ordered some Russian diplomatic personnel out of the U.S. and seized homes in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Lavrov argued that the president “slammed the door” via seizing Russian diplomatic homes. He additionally claimed that Obama was once “resentful” over Russia providing asylum to Snowden in 2013.

Obama canceled a deliberate seek advice from to Russia after the Kremlin allowed Snowden to stick within the nation. Lavrov mentioned Monday that “a very interesting document on strategic stability was being prepared for signing” on the canceled summit.

Lavrov and different best Russian officers incessantly bitch concerning the state of U.S.-Russian family members, virtually all the time blaming Russophobia amongst American lawmakers and the media.

Trump has been criticized for apparently cozying as much as President Vladimir Putin in spite of Russian meddling within the 2016 election and destabilizing conduct in other places.

The president has publicly disregarded the conclusions of American intelligence companies and Congress on competitive Russian conduct and sought to thaw frosty ties with Putin and his executive.

Nonetheless, in depth American sanctions stay in position on Russia and the Trump management has retaliated in opposition to additional Kremlin provocations.

In 2018, for instance, the Trump management seized Russian diplomatic homes in Seattle after a former Russian double agent was once poisoned within the U.Ok.

Administration officers mentioned that 60 expelled diplomats had been in truth running as spies and that there was once an “unacceptably high” selection of Russian intelligence operatives energetic within the U.S.

This record picture displays Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Barack Obama on the United Nations headquarters on September 28, 2015 in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty