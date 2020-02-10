New Photos Showing How Missing Florida Boys Might Look 15 Years after Disappearance Released as Search Continues

Images appearing what two boys who went lacking in 2005 would possibly appear to be now had been launched, as the seek for them enters its 15th 12 months.

Mark Degner and Bryan Hayes, then elderly 12 and 13 respectively, have now not been noticed since they disappeared from Paxon Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida, in February 2005.

Age development footage appearing what the pair would possibly appear to be of their overdue 20s had been unveiled on the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church in Jacksonville on Sunday.

“This is very important,” Darlene Briggs, Degner’s grandmother, mentioned right through the revealing.

“It’s a very hard year for our family. It never gets any easier. We still pray the same prayers. We still have the same hope and faith from the first day when Mark and Bryan went missing.”

Degner and Hayes had been each particular training scholars at Paxon Middle School, consistent with The Charley Project, an internet database gathering and profiling 1000’s of lacking individuals chilly circumstances within the U.S.

On February 10, 2005, the pair ran out of college at round 1:15 p.m. following an issue with their instructor.

The pair had been best possible pals on the time and reportedly informed others in their pans to run away in combination, with a 3rd boy additionally making plans on going with them.

The day ahead of their disappearance, college officers had avoided the pair from making an attempt to sneak clear of the buses after college had ended.

Degner is assumed to had been noticed entering a automobile out of doors the varsity with out Hayes.

He was once described as being developmentally behind schedule and as having the emotional construction of a kid round 3 to 5 years more youthful than his chronological age. He additionally suffers from bipolar dysfunction and calls for day by day drugs.

Authorities had been conscious that Degner had run clear of house ahead of, however had simplest ever long gone a couple of miles and not went lacking for greater than an afternoon. Hayes had no historical past of making an attempt to run clear of house or college.

Police suspected foul play after the pair weren’t noticed or heard within the weeks after their disappearance.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s administrative center has been contacted for remark.

During a prior enchantment, members of the family mentioned they nonetheless grasp out hope that the pair are alive.

“I honestly believe in my heart if Mark and Bryan had the ability and the free will to let us know they are okay, there is not a doubt in my mind they wouldn’t do so,” Degner’s aunt, Angie Campbell, informed First Coast News in 2017. “So unfortunately the reality sets in that they are very likely being held against their will.”

Anyone with knowledge on Degner’s or Hayes’ whereabouts is recommended to name the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Bryan Hayes (L) and Mark Degner disappeared after working clear of Paxon Middle School in Jacksonville, Florida, on February, 2005.

National Cenetr for Missing and Expolited Children