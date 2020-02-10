My Favorite Robe For Everything Is This One from Weezie

As anyone who likes to be comfy all the time, I’ve spent a few years searching for the very best bathrobe. It needs to be heat, however now not suffocating; absorbent, however now not too scratchy; lovable, however now not one thing that places aesthetics over precise convenience. I after all discovered that lately within the Weezie Women’s Long Robe.

This possibility has each and every characteristic I all the time knew I sought after in a gown. Made of natural, long-staple cotton, it’s cushy and fluffy however nonetheless feels sturdy, like it’ll remaining for an extended time—after the use of it for some time, I’m happy to mention that even after throwing it within the wash a number of instances, it’s nonetheless simply as cushy. It’s very absorbent and doesn’t really feel uncomfortable in opposition to damp pores and skin, making it the very best gown to place on after stepping out of the bathe. And it’s heat sufficient for cold days, however now not so heat that you just couldn’t put on it in the summertime as smartly.

Perhaps my favourite characteristic, even though, is the truth that the waist tie is hooked up on the again. I persistently lose the binds to my gowns, and I’ve all the time questioned why they are able to’t simply be hooked up as a substitute of striking thru two loops erratically. This tie by no means is going anyplace, and it makes an enormous distinction.

It’s additionally price declaring that this gown is very good for petite other people. As a brief particular person, I’ve all the time struggled with discovering an extended gown that doesn’t graze the ground, and particularly person who has sleeves that aren’t see you later and obnoxious that I will be able to’t do anything else with it on. The sleeves for this gown are the very best are compatible, and if you’re feeling that you wish to have them to be rolled up a little, there’s a handy button to stay them secured. The wallet also are deep and broad, and so they’re now not thus far down that it feels awkward to succeed in into them.

All of that, and this gown could also be very lovable. It’s easy and vintage, positive, however the possibility of a colourful piped edge is a pleasing contact (even if you’ll simply get all of it white in case you’d like). The narrow scarf collar is comfy with out being an excessive amount of round your neck. If you upload on an additional $15, you’ll additionally get it monogrammed.

If an extended gown isn’t actually your factor, don’t fear: Weezie has the very same gown in a brief model as smartly, with quick sleeves and all.

