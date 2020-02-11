Missing autistic lady, 10, found dead in river after desperate week-long police search
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- China develops coronavirus app which tell users if they have been anywhere near an infected person - February 11, 2020
- Fears grow for ‘beautiful’ Brit backpacker, 32, who is missing after going for hike in New Zealand park hit by flooding - February 11, 2020
- Mum wakes from coma after New Zealand eruption to learn husband and daughter died - February 11, 2020
A MISSING autistic lady has been found dead in a river in Germany after a desperate week-long search.
The 10-year-old, known as Lia, disappeared after working out of her folks’ condo dressed in handiest her pyjamas in Menden, North Rhine-Westphalia.
Her frame used to be found in a weir at the river Ruhr, which runs with reference to the circle of relatives house, on Sunday morning, police officers stated.
Detectives are nonetheless not sure how she could have died, information.de studies.
Lia had run out of the flat barefoot when her folks weren’t having a look – sparking a mass police search.
Hundreds of volunteers scoured the world till her tragic frame used to be found out.
MOST READ IN NEWS
Märkischer Kreis Police stated in a remark: “The 10-year-old lacking since February 1 in Menden used to be found dead in a weir at the Ruhr this morning.
“Our condolences and deep compassion goes to the girl’s family.”
We pay in your tales! Do you will have a tale for The Sun Online information staff? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.