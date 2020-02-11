Missing autistic girl, 10, found dead in river after desperate week-long police search
Missing autistic lady, 10, found dead in river after desperate week-long police search

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

A MISSING autistic lady has been found dead in a river in Germany after a desperate week-long search.

The 10-year-old, known as Lia, disappeared after working out of her folks’ condo dressed in handiest her pyjamas in Menden, North Rhine-Westphalia.

The 10-year-old, known as Lia, had disappeared after working out of her folks’ condo dressed in handiest her pyjamas and barefoot in Menden, North Rhine-Westphalia

Her frame used to be found in a weir at the river Ruhr, which runs with reference to the circle of relatives house, on Sunday morning, police officers stated.

Detectives are nonetheless not sure how she could have died, information.de studies.

Lia had run out of the flat barefoot when her folks weren’t having a look – sparking a mass police search.

Hundreds of volunteers scoured the world till her tragic frame used to be found out.

Märkischer Kreis Police stated in a remark: “The 10-year-old lacking since February 1 in Menden used to be found dead in a weir at the Ruhr this morning.
“Our condolences and deep compassion goes to the girl’s family.”

Firefighters search the river Honne as they search for Lia
