Mike Bloomberg’s Campaign Team Trolls Trump During Oscars With ‘Best Fictional Wall’ Award

As the once a year Oscars rite opened up on Sunday evening, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg and his marketing campaign crew have been busy handing out their very own awards: “The Donalds.”

“Tonight’s the big night! The votes are in, and the awards we’ve all been waiting for are about to be announced,” Bloomberg’s marketing campaign crew tweeted on Sunday night. “These are the #Donalds.”

As Bloomberg’s crew started to announce a string of awards within the mock rite, it quickly was transparent that just one nominee can be sweeping up nearly all of the Sunday evening awards: President Donald Trump, after all.

“The award for MOST LIES TOLD IN ONE SPEECH goes to…” “Donald J. Trump for his one hour post-acquittal East Room speech,” Team Bloomberg introduced in a tweet, sharing video of the president making his East Room remark following his impeachment trial.

“The award for OUTSTANDING HYPOCRISY” additionally went to Trump, for being “that guy who is always condemning people for disrespecting the national anthem,” in spite of showing to shaggy dog story round all the way through the anthem in a video printed by means of Team Bloomberg.

The president received 11 awards in overall, together with the “BEST PLAN TO KEEP US SAFE FROM THE KLINGONS” for launching his “U.S. Space Force” and the award for “OUTSTANDING FREUDIAN SLIP” for as soon as unintentionally showing to inform Fox News hosts that he does “want always corruption.”

He was once additionally mocked over his ongoing efforts to get no less than 450 miles of border wall constructed between the U.S. and Mexico by means of the top of 2020, with the Bloomberg marketing campaign crew awarding Trump first prize for “BEST FICTIONAL WALL.”

Sharing a viral video of a piece of Trump’s border wall being blown over by means of the wind, the Bloomberg marketing campaign crew didn’t trouble to provide an explanation for why Trump deserved the award, showing to imagine the photos on my own would suffice.

The border wall segment was once blown over previous this 12 months, prompting standard ridicule from critics of the mission.

Photos and video of the January incident confirmed a piece of wall between Calexico and Mexicali leaning at a pointy perspective around the border into Mexico after prime winds blew it over all the way through building.

In a remark despatched to Newsweek on the time, Ralph DeSio, a spokesperson on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection company, which oversees border wall building, defined that just a “handful of panels” have been affected.

President Donald Trump speaks all the way through the Governors’ Ball within the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., February 9, 2020. Trump received large in 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s ‘Donalds’ awards.

SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty

“No property damage or injuries were sustained during this uncommon event while the concrete was drying and construction remains ongoing,” he stated, including that “the border wall system is imperative to securing the border and is what border patrol agents have asked for and need to maintain operational control of the southern border.”

That didn’t forestall critics from taking the chance to mock Trump over the incident, on the other hand, with the president now incomes a “Donald” over the border wall snafu.

Newsweek has contacted each the Trump and Bloomberg marketing campaign groups for remark.