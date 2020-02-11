Latest teen TikTok challenge branded ‘dangerous’ as schoolgirls trip up classmates using sweaters just to get likes
SHOCKING pictures displays schoolgirls intentionally tripping up their classmates using the fingers of a sweater in the newest on-line TikTok challenge.
In the movies -filmed at a secondary college in Zinacantepec, Mexico – sufferers are observed crashing face-down at the flooring.
The women use the fingers of a sweater to trip up their classmate[/caption]
The lady slams face-down at the flooring[/caption]
The clips display two schoolgirls using the fingers of a sweater to trip up pals – with the pictures being circulated on social media.
Meanwhile, the varsity has but to remark at the filmed incidents after oldsters reportedly expressed their issues.
The unhealthy funny story is being performed by way of youngsters and shared on Tik Tok[/caption]
Last week, a equivalent craze began on social media involving 3 other people in a row who bounce at other occasions whilst making an attempt to trip the center participant.
The pictures was once filmed on the Santo Tomas de Aquino School within the northern Venezuelan capital Caracas as the brand new on-line challenge reportedly grips scholars throughout Latin America.
In the clip, 3 schoolboys are observed going through the digital camera as a filming good friend counts down from 3.
A equivalent craze began on social media involving 3 other people in a row who bounce at other occasions whilst making an attempt to trip the center participant[/caption]
The center participant crashes to the bottom[/caption]
The two teenagers on each side bounce concurrently as the center boy jumps after a brief prolong.
Meanwhile, whilst the center contestant continues to be within the air, the flanking pair use their ft to sweep the teen’s ft away, making him crash to the bottom so exhausting that he seems to whack his head at the concrete.
A Santo Tomas de Aquino spokesperson showed that the video was once filmed at the college premises and stated they’re taking a look into the topic.