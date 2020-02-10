Justice Department Says China Was Behind Equifax Data Breach in 2017

The Justice Department has indicted 4 participants of the Chinese army in connection to an enormous information breach that compromised the knowledge of just about 150 million Americans.

The credit score file large Equifax had its data compromised in a 2017 cyber safety breach which gave hackers get admission to to information together with Social Security numbers, start dates, and addresses.

A nine-count indictment unveiled Monday accused the Chinese army of hacking into the corporate’s laptop networks, keeping up unauthorized get admission to to them, and stealing delicate data.

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William P. Barr stated in a remark. “This data has economic value, and these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools.”

