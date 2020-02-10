Janelle Monae’s Oscars Performance Channels Mr. Rogers, Calls Out Lack of Diversity in Opening Number

The singer and actress Janelle Monae started the 2020 Oscars via addressing the 2 largest controversies across the rite in an lively efficiency in which she known as out the dearth of range in the nominations whilst surrounded via dancers dressed as some of the standout black characters from the 12 months’s movies.

Her six minute efficiency, which opened the rite, noticed Monae pay tribute to the film A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood as she carried out her personal model of the Mr. Rogers music “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” as that film’s big name Tom Hanks sat in the entrance row.

This music led into a brand new model of her 2010 music “Come Alive (War of the Roses),” up to date with lyrics in regards to the 2020 Academy Awards. As she carried out this music, she was once joined on level via dancers dressed as characters from nominated movies like Joker and 1917, in addition to performers dressed as characters from notable 2019 movies directed via ladies and that includes black actors that had been snubbed via the Academy.

Among the characters represented had been Slim (performed via Daniel Kaluuya) and Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) from Melina Matsoukas’ Queen & Slim, Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) from Dolemite is My Name and a gaggle of Tethers from Us.

The new lyrics to “Come Alive” additionally mirrored the talk round this 12 months’s Oscars, that noticed just one actor of colour nominated in all 4 appearing classes. “It’s time to come alive, ‘cos the Oscars, it’s so white,” she sang.

Later, the singer and actress, who starred in 2017 Best Picture winner Moonlight, got here off level in an outfit impressed via the horror movie Midsommar. She informed the group: “Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room. We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films, and I’m so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories.”

Monae was once additionally joined onstage via her fellow black, queer icon Billy Porter, who carried out section of the Elton John music “I’m Still Standing” in tribute to the film Rocketman. The Pose actor tweeted after his efficiency, “You know I’m still standing better than I ever did.⁠ Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid…” Still gagged that I were given to open the 92nd Annual #Oscars along the bright @JanelleMonae with one of my favourite @eltonofficial songs!”

Monae, who additionally seemed in the 2017 Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures, appeared to expect that evening’s Best Picture winner. As section of her music, she sang, “the Parasites, it is time to shine,” a couple of hours sooner than Parasite changed into the primary ever Best Picture winner now not in English.