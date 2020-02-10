IStandWithGayle Trends after Gayle King Receives Death Threats For Raising Kobe Bryant Rape Allegations In Lisa Leslie Interview

#IstandWithGayle developments after Gayle King receives loss of life threats

The hashtag, #IStandWithGayle has began trending following Gayle King, a bunch for CBS This Morning, receiving loss of life threats for bringing up the past due Kobe Bryant’s sexual attack allegations all over a up to date interview with former WNBA champion Lisa Leslie.

This factor stemmed from the interview between the 2, when King requested Leslie if she idea the 2003 rape allegations in opposition to Bryant difficult the NBA legend’s legacy, and if all the state of affairs must be left up to now, or “is it really part of his history.” Leslie replied by means of pronouncing Bryant’s legacy was once now not difficult by means of the allegations “at all,” and that she does now not assume “it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.”

Following the interview, many criticized King, together with rapper Snoop Dogg, who instructed her to “respect the family and back off b****, before we come get you.”

Following the grievance, King defined her aspect of the tale by the use of Twitter, pointing out that many of us took her query out of context since CBS News handiest posted the clip of that one query about Bryant to Twitter.

Additionally, Oprah Winfrey, who’s an established buddy of King, instructed Hoda & Jenna & Friends, that King “is not doing well,” and has gained “death threats.” In reaction, many have used Twitter to precise their give a boost to for King.

“As journalists, we often have to ask tough and uncomfortable questions. It’s within your right to disagree. What’s not okay is to threaten anyone with vile, hate-filled language and death threats. #IStandWithGayle, @GayleKing,” Twitter person Janelle Burrell, an anchor for CBS News Philadelphia, wrote.

“I stand with Gayle King and every woman threatened when she uses her voice. #IStandWithGayle,” Twitter person Athena wrote.

“2 be clear #IStandWithGayle it’s not all right to threaten @GayleKing or anybody because u don’t agree with them. The comments & videos being played r not ok. But it’s not too late to make a different choice,” wrote Twitter person Erika Alexander, a former actress on The Cosby Show.

“I stand with @GayleKing and a disgusted that @CBS would edit a long-ranging interview to make her come across as insensitive and brutal. Ms. King is one of the few journalists left with integrity and fact-based reporting. Shame on CBS #IStandWithGayle,” Twitter person Lisa wrote.

“#IStandWithGayle CBS took an isolated section out of Gayle’s wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie and posted it, out of context. I have mad respect for Gayle, her honesty, integrity & talent,” Twitter person Brad Bessey wrote.

“This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose and it won’t be pretty,” Susan Rice, a National Security Advisor and United Nations Ambassador, wrote on her Twitter.

In addition to fanatics supporting King, Snoop Dogg has additionally since posted a brand new video to Instagram, explaining his perspectives at the state of affairs and the obvious loss of life threats King gained.

“I’m a non-violent person,” Dogg stated in his video. “When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what I look like wanting harm to come to a 70-year-old woman, I was raised way better than that.”

“I didn’t want no harm to come to her, I didn’t threaten her,” he added. “All I did was say, check it out, you out of pocket for what you doing.”