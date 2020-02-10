‘I’m Ready to Drink Tonight’ Wins The Internet For Oscar Speeches, and Twitter Loved It

Bong Joon-Ho wanted a translator for many of his acceptance speeches Sunday evening for profitable the Oscar award for the 12 months’s Best International Feature Film and Best Director for ‘Parasite.’ The movie used to be the primary South Korean movie nominated within the class, and additionally the primary to win.

The film used to be so common that it received 4 Academy awards, and the icing at the cake used to be when it used to be named Best Picture of the 12 months, changing into the primary foreign-language movie to ever win an Oscar for easiest movie.

But when other people be mindful the evening, it’s going to be Bong’s closing phrases in his speech that might be immortalized in memes and Oscar lore.

“I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong Joon-Ho mentioned, which used to be just about the one a part of his speech that didn’t want translation.

The film had already received an Oscar for easiest authentic screenplay.

When making his acceptance speech for the most productive world characteristic movie, Bong spoke in Korean, and a translator relayed this message:

“I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” Bong mentioned thru translation. “I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes. All our loving crew members and cast members are here with us. Please send a round of applause to the actors and crew members of ‘Parasite.'”

“I also thank everyone who allowed me to actualize my vision,” he persisted. “Yeah, I’m ready to drink tonight … until next morning.”

Moments later, Joon-Ho received the award for Best Director and quoted Martin Scorsese, to which the group gave a status ovation for each Scorsese and Joon-Ho.

The film follows the Kims, a deficient Korean circle of relatives with low-wage jobs and dwelling in combination in an condominium. They start to infiltrate the a lot wealthier house of the Parks, the place the Kims act as professional laborers.

