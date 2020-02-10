Hunter twins branded ‘killer sluts’ by animal rights activists reveal vile death threats they’ve received





TWIN sisters from Denmark declare that looking has introduced them nearer in spite of receiving death threats from on-line trolls and being referred to as “killer sluts”.

Rikke and Trine Jacobsen, 26, were looking with their father since they have been 10-years-old.

The vet nurse and physiotherapist have hunted quite a lot of animals together with foxes, boars, deer, and pheasants with their circle of relatives.

In 2015 they received their looking licence after years of shadowing their 56-year-old father, Frank.

The twins, from Ry in Denmark, are so their interest that they put up photos in their kills to Instagram.

Some of the photographs come with a bloody knife after a hunt, photos of a skinned carcass and the sisters posing with the lifeless animals.

ONLINE ABUSE

Despite the sure comments they obtain from their Instagram fans about their looking way of life, they have got additionally been at the receiving finish of on-line abuse.

Rikke stated: “A guy said to me once, ‘you may also suffer the same fate as the poor animals you are killing.’”

She persevered: “One guy wrote me a message once that I was a ‘killer sl*t’.”

Despite the messages they get, they insist that they “don’t really care” they usually consider they’re “doing the world a favour.”

The twins additionally consider that their passion has reinforced their friendship and that being self-sufficient in cooking meat that they’ve hunted themselves is a ‘gratifying’ revel in.

Rikke stated: “It used to be a perfect reminiscence to look my dual sister hunt her first purple stag within the Scottish Highlands. The sparkling glance on her face, when she noticed that massive animal fall used to be unforgettable.

“Her smile stretched from ear to ear. Seeing that glance made me realise how particular those stories truly are and we get to revel in it in combination.

“The thought that we have this passion together is what I love, and it has brought us closer together with our father.”

Trine added: “The perfect factor with looking or all more or less adventures is to proportion it with those you’re keen on. Rikke and I are so shut, and to have this in combination has introduced us even nearer.

“It’s a lifestyle, and as much I enjoy going hunting and killing an animal myself, I enjoy just as much seeing Rikke do it. It’s an adventure every time we go out.”

Rikke and Trine admitted that in spite of the photographs they put up to social media of them smiling with their kill, they have got felt regret over the animals they’ve hunted.

Rikke stated: “Sometimes we move trying to find foxes, together with the small ones, and when they’re doggies, they remind us of canine doggies.

“Hunters do have a heart for animals, so of course we sometimes think about why we are doing it,” she stated.

“I think all hunters feel remorse over the animals they kill because we do not hate them, we respect them.”

The sisters hope to proceed to fill their freezer with “high-quality game meat.”

Trine stated: “There is not anything like sitting down with a steak that you simply procured your self by looking.

“Hunting is the most self-sustainable you can get; hunting gives you the freshest, healthiest and most ethically killed meat. That’s why we hunt.”

