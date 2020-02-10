How to Buy Tickets, Concert Dates, Locations, Setlist

The Backstreet Boys are traveling extra towns in North America in 2020, following a sold-out excursion around the U.S. and Canada ultimate summer season. The DNA World Tour will start within the U.S. on July 10 in New York and lead to Los Angeles on October 10.

Announcing the excursion, the band tweeted: “North America you knew we’d be coming back again. We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow!”

The fan membership presale starts at 10 a.m. EST on February 11 and the overall sale starts at 10 a.m. EST on February 14. For early get entry to, lovers can sign up for the Backstreet Boys fan membership with a club costing $20-$65. Once the pre-sale starts, tickets will probably be to be had to acquire by means of Live Nation.

Additionally, the Backstreet Boys are promoting trip applications that include two tickets, a one-night keep at a neighborhood lodge, trip shipping to and from the venue, an unique products merchandise and the choice of a meet and greet for an extra value. The trip applications will probably be to be had in New York, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and Los Angeles.

Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of The Backstreet Boys carry out at 103.five KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Backstreet Boys DNA Tour U.S. and Canada Dates 2020

July 10 – Wantagh, New YorkJuly 13 – Holmdel, New JerseyJuly 16 – Camden, New JerseyJuly 18 – Hartford, ConnecticutJuly 19 – Virginia Beach, VirginiaJuly 21 – Bristow, VirginiaJuly 23 – Clarkston, MichiganJuly 24 – Burgettstown, PennsylvaniaJuly 25 – Darien Center, New YorkJuly 27 – Lexington, KentuckyJuly 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OhioJuly 31 – Indianapolis, IndianaAugust 1 – Chicago, IllinoisAugust 2 – St. Louis, MissouriAugust 4 – Sioux Falls, South DakotaAugust 7 – Spokane, WashingtonAugust 8 – Auburn, WashingtonAugust 9 – Vancouver, BC, CanadaAugust 11 – Nampa, IdahoAugust 12 – Salt Lake City, UtahAugust 14 – Concord CaliforniaAugust 15 – Mountain View, CaliforniaAugust 16 – Wheatland, CaliforniaAugust 19 – Englewood, ColoradoAugust 21 – Wichita, KansasAugust 22 – Oklahoma City, OklahomaAugust 23 – Rogers, ArkansasSeptember 11 – Saratoga Springs, New YorkSeptember 12 – Mansfield, MassachusettsSeptember 15 – Quebec City, QC, CanadaSeptember 16 – Montreal, QC, CanadaSeptember 18 – Toronto, ON, CanadaSeptember 21 – Raleigh, North CarolinaSeptember 22 – Charlotte, North CarolinaSeptember 23 – Alpharetta, GeorgiaSeptember 25 – Jacksonville, FloridaSeptember 26 – West Palm Beach, FloridaSeptember 27 – Tampa, FloridaSeptember 30 – Irving, TexasOctober 2 – The Woodlands, TexasOctober 4 – Albuquerque, New MexicoOctober 6 – Phoenix, ArizonaOctober 7 – Chula Vista, CaliforniaOctober 9 – Los Angeles, California

Band member AJ McLean stated in a remark: “We give our lovers 100%, evening after evening, hanging on the most efficient Backstreet Boys display we will. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it as a result of we like our lovers.

“We have the most efficient lovers on this planet. They pop out to birthday celebration they usually sing on the most sensible in their lungs and we feed off that power. We can not wait to take this display at the street once more this summer season.”

According to Setlist.fm, the Backstreet Boys DNA setlist comprises main hits together with “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “I Want It That Way” and “As Long As You Love Me.” While this setlist may just trade with each and every display, it is a just right indicator of what to be expecting.

Backstreet Boys DNA Setlist

EveryoneI Wanna Be With YouThe CallDon’t Want You BackNo person ElseNew LoveGet Down (You’re The One For Me)ChateauShow Me The Meaning Of Being LonelyIncompleteUndoneMore Than ThatThe Way It WasChancesShape of My HeartDrowningPassionateQuit Playing Games (With My Heart)As Long As You Love MeNo PlaceBreatheDon’t Wanna Lose You NowI’ll Never Break Your HeartAll I Have To GiveEverybody (Backstreet’s Back)We’ve Got It Goin’ OnIt’s Gotta Be YouThat’s the Way I Like ItGet Another BoyfriendThe OneI Want It That WayDo not Go Breaking My HeartGreater Than Life

