As everyone knows, since the Democrats took regulate of the House, President Donald Trump has attempted to frustrate all congressional investigations of his misconduct, culminating along with his call for that executive companies and witnesses refuse to agree to each subpoena the House issued in its impeachment investigation.

But right here’s a humorous factor. If Trump prevails on demanding situations to Congress’ oversight powers now ahead of the Supreme Court, he may additionally prohibit the skill of his congressional allies to embark on the witch hunts Trump needs them to pursue towards his political adversaries. Why? Because, so as to offer protection to the president, Trump’s personal attorneys and Bill Barr’s Justice Department are asking the Court to successfully bar Congress from investigating allegedly corrupt public officers.

Before the Senate had reached a verdict in its witness-free trial of Donald Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham declared that the “day of reckoning is coming for congressional and Senate oversight of Joe Biden.” Graham stated that he’s made up our minds to do Trump’s bidding through getting “to the bottom” of Trump’s conspiracy principle that Biden improperly pressured the firing of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor to offer protection to his son Hunter from an it appears non-existent investigation. Senator Ted Cruz seconded Graham’s name, declaiming that Trump is “justified in asking for this investigation” of “corruption that goes to the very highest levels of government.”