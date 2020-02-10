How the Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up the Upcoming Prequel

After a dramatic episode that finds (no spoilers right here) precisely who killed James “Ghost” St. Patrick (performed via Omari Hardwick), the Power collection finale had yet one more marvel in retailer for fanatics—a flashback mid-credits scene. This scene, set in a Queens highschool in 1996, featured a tender Angela, Tommy and Ghost or, as Angela referred to as him, “Jamie,” and noticed Angela inform Ghost that she used to be taking a look at transferring to a complicated prep college—a transfer that arguably units up the whole plot of Power on Starz, which began with drug broker James assembly federal agent Angela in modern day NYC.

Some fanatics will have known the scene, as prior to Power Season 6, Episode 15 aired, it used to be making its rounds throughout social media as an alleged leaked scene from a tender Tommy, Jamie and Angela spin-off, although it kind of feels now that it used to be at all times meant as a coda to the Power finale that tied up the motion via taking us to the level the place the whole thing started.

That does no longer imply, then again, that the intent of the scene isn’t to arrange a prequel collection. One of the two Power spin-offs which have been commissioned via Starz up to now is Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel set round the personality performed via Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power who died in Season 5.

The “Power” Season 6, Episode 15 mid-credits scene will have come from an upcoming prequel that includes a tender Ghost, Tommy and Angela

Starz

Initially, this collection used to be idea to begin in 1988, however in contemporary interviews 50 Cent has showed that the display has been driven into the 1990s. As such, this mid-credits scene may well be the first glimpse we’re getting of this spin-off collection.

There is a few proof in the scene that that is the case. It is about in the 1990s in Queens, the place Raising Kanan is to be based totally, and Kanan himself is discussed via identify at the opening of the scene via Tommy, suggesting that it’s resulting in a prequel that sees Kanan mentoring a tender Tommy and Jamie.

The casting of this scene can be a clue. Young Tommy, for instance, has been recognized as Ethan Cutkosky, recognized for enjoying Carl Gallagher in Showtime’s Shameless. That collection coming to an finish someday this yr, this means that the actor may well be unfastened to sign up for the forged of some other display. It additionally may well be noticed as ordinary for the Power group to forged an actor this is recognizable from a massively common display for only a unmarried scene until the aim used to be to then deliver them again in a sequence.

Starz, then again, has been tight-lipped about the long term Power spin-offs, most certainly to stay consideration on the collection finale of the authentic display and so no spoilers are unintentionally published about who survived Season 6. However, now that Power is over, extra main points are certain to be published about each Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book II: Ghost.

Power Season 6 is streaming now on the Starz app.