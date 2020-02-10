How Tasha St. Patrick Might Appear in ‘Power Book II Ghost’

WARNING: The following accommodates massive spoilers for the Power finale, together with who shot Ghost

Though Power Season 6 that includes many grotesque endings, from the shootings of Angela (performed via Lela Loren) and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) to Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) being burned alive, most likely the saddest finishing of all used to be given to Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton). We ultimate noticed her weeping and weave-less in jail after she took the autumn for the capturing of Ghost to give protection to the actual killer, her son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.).

This appeared to give us a certain finishing for the nature, as she can pay an enormous worth in order to give protection to her one closing circle of relatives member, a theme that has been an important to Tasha’s arc, particularly for the reason that dying of Raina (Donshea Hopkins). However, fanatics hoping they’re going to get to look Tasha once more can take solace in a couple of clues suggesting she may just make a go back in Power Book II: Ghost, the impending spin-off coming to Starz in June 2020.

One trace is in probably the most new characters who has been introduced for the sequel, whose timeline begins two weeks after the occasions of the Power Season 6 finale. Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man has been solid in Ghost as Davis Maclean, an lawyer described via the Hollywood Reporter as: “Brilliant, ethically challenged and harboring a couple of secrets and techniques of his personal.

Tasha (performed via Naturi Naughton) in “Power”

Starz

The description continues: “Davis is drawn into the Power world on multiple axes, and in a world riddled with murder and drugs, the only thing he’s addicted to is winning.”

The creation of any other lawyer into the arena of Power simply as probably the most major characters wishes a attorney to get her out of prison is probably not a twist of fate. And who higher than an “ethically challenged” attorney to lend a hand Tasha, who for sure comes from an international “riddled with murder and drugs,” and who won’t have killed Ghost—however has the blood of LaKeisha (LaLa Anthony) on her fingers?

Another clue is what govt manufacturer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has mentioned about Power Book II: Ghost. In a Variety article, 50 Cent described the display as “female orientated,” whilst in an Entertainment Weekly preview showrunner Courtney Kemp mentioned the sequence’ “very strong female characters.” This turns out to indicate a go back for Tasha—in any case, how may just the display have a good time the robust feminine characters of Power with out that includes its highest one? Fans are undoubtedly going to wish to see Tasha face off towards new sequence lead Monet (Mary J. Blige).

Another persona who’s rumored to be showing might also recommend a go back for Tasha. In a since-deleted Instagram put up, 50 Cent shared a picture of him at the set of Power Book II along Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, who performed his faculty pal Brayden on Power, suggesting that each Tariq and Brayden shall be again. And if Tariq is returning, undoubtedly so is Tasha, his mom and the girl who has long past to jail for his crime.

Power Book II main points are certain to emerge quickly, now the sequence finale has aired and we all know precisely who survived it. This approach we must know whether or not Tasha is without doubt one of the “controversial characters” Kemp has teased are returning for the sequel.

Power Book II begins in June on Starz.