How history-making wins for ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Farewell’ can shift Hollywood’s diversity narrative





In the times main as much as director Bong Joon Ho’s history-shattering Oscar wins for Neon’s Parasite, which earned 4 trophies together with Best Picture, there was once an extraordinary giddiness within the air amongst pundits as they debated one key query: Could the 12 months’s maximum audacious, exciting film in reality beat Universal’s World War I epic 1917?

Bong’s incendiary satire a couple of deficient Korean circle of relatives whose con of an upper-class couple leads to tragedy didn’t simply swept this 12 months’s Oscars. The movie will have additionally perpetually modified how the Academy, and Hollywood, defines excellence: Parasite, and Indie Spirits Best Feature winner The Farewell via Asian-American director Lulu Wang, each completed greatness via telling trendy, particular tales about their communities that in the long run have been tales about all folks.

Where Barry Jenkins’s 2016 Best Picture winner Moonlight broke floor in its depiction of recent African-Americans (after a long time of Oscar predominantly acknowledging slavery-and-civil-rights narratives for its black actors and storytellers), Parasite and The Farewell have been additionally conspicuously well timed of their issues of sophistication divide and the duality of immigrant identification. Oh, and the characters also are humorous, sexual, bawdy, and despicable, too—multi-dimensionality infrequently afforded to nonwhite performers.

Lulu Wang poses within the press room with the Best Feature award for the movie “The Farewell” all through the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8. The movie, which stars Awkwafina, specializes in a Chinese circle of relatives that chooses to not inform their grandmother that she’s demise. Phillip Faraone—Getty Images

And if Moonlight was once distinctive in its depiction of younger, black male queerness, Parasite and Farewell (a couple of Chinese circle of relatives whose grandmother is demise, however they don’t inform her) are similarly game-changing for their extensive universality. It’s a laugh, and simple, in reality, to consider both movie set any place else on this planet, in any tradition, in any language. And we would possibly not have discovered after we first noticed them, however that’s precisely what made each movies in the long run so rattling just right, regardless of that includes casts most often unknown to American audiences (excluding The Farewell’s lead, Awkwafina).

If Hollywood and its awards engine, a large, multimillion-dollar trade, hope to rectify their ongoing inclusion conundrum, the narrative has to shift clear of a diversity-scorecard method. Instead, it wishes to transport towards a broader dedication to growing, obtaining, selling, and awards-funding extra globally minded narratives wherein audience can probably maximum see themselves. Whether honest or now not, the 12 months’s most standard Oscar contenders—Netflix’s The Irishman, Sony’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Fox’s Ford v Ferrari, for 3—most probably suffered for their missing in emotional relatability, regardless of their spectacular ability pedigrees.

But this doesn’t imply Hollywood stalwarts will have to be put out to pasture. It simply signifies that for each and every Martin Scorsese there should now be a Bong Joon Ho; that for each and every Quentin Tarantino there’s a Lulu Wang (and extra girls on the helm total, please).

And for the ones courageous sufficient to dare probably the most tough process of all—writing—expectantly the resounding successes of Parasite and The Farewell will encourage a brand new credo: A just right tale can by no means be too bold, private or, in Parasite’s case, completely, splendidly loopy.

