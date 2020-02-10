Goody Bag For Oscars 2020 Nominees Includes a 12-Day Cruise, Urine Collection System And More

Not each Oscar nominee will likely be going house Sunday evening with a glossy gold statuette. But even those that fail to spot a gong could have one thing to have a good time as they’re going to obtain a coveted goody bag price $225,000, in line with Forbes.

This yr’s “Everyone Wins” reward bag, courtesy of Los Angeles-based area of interest advertising company Distinctive Assets, has some improbable swag in retailer for the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Joaquin Phoenix. The company isn’t affiliated with the Oscars or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, however its reward luggage have develop into an award season custom in Hollywood during the last 20 years.

This yr’s largest price tag merchandise—and the costliest within the corporate’s historical past—is a 12-day cruise valued at $78,190, in line with Forbes. The nominees will obtain a voucher to redeem the vacation at the Scenic Eclipse to locations together with Antarctica and the Mediterranean.

Other extravagant presents come with a yr’s club with Drawing Down The Moon Matchmaking price $20,000. Perhaps Brad Pitt, whose made a lot of his unmarried standing in his contemporary award speeches, may benefit from the U.Ok. company’s bespoke provider?

Not all of the pieces are dear, alternatively. The least expensive merchandise is a two-pack of darkish chocolate Milanos, which price lower than $5.

And stranger pieces integrated a few of the presents is the Peezy Midstream, a clinical urine assortment device, and a “brain sensing” meditation scarf price $250.

According to Insider, nominees may even obtain foot spray constructed from natural treatments, a vape pen with a 24-karat gold end, and card video games via Exploding Kittens. They’ll additionally obtain a customized stained glass portrait via glass grasp John Thoman.

All 25 nominees within the performing and directing classes most often obtain the reward luggage, however there’s one lower than same old this yr since Scarlett Johansson is nominated in each the main and supporting actress classes for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

“Maybe I’ll reach out to see if [Johansson] wants to donate the second one,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary instructed Forbes.

The reward luggage are shipped off to the nominees within the week earlier than the rite in suitcases, in line with the magazines. But Fary says there is most often one nominee who does not settle for the swag. Last yr, it was once Glenn Close who requested for hers to de donated to a girls’s charity.

But none of this yr’s Oscar nominees have grew to become down the reward bag. Newsweek has contacted Distinctive Assets for remark.

An Oscar statue is displayed at the purple carpet at the eve of the 92nd Oscars on the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 8, 2020.

Eric Baradat/AFP by the use of Getty Images