Fox News’ Brit Hume Says It’s a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ to Think Billionaires Are ‘Running the Country’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume accused Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday of peddling a “conspiracy theory” that billionaires are “running the country” and feature an “exorbitant amount of power.”

On the day prior to the pivotal New Hampshire Democratic presidential number one, Hume seemed on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom to spoil down the race and to additionally extend on earlier feedback he revamped the weekend about Sanders.

“You said yesterday on our election special that you think the Bernie Sanders campaign is eventually, sort of running on a conspiracy theory,” anchor Ed Henry requested his colleague. “The idea that there’s a conspiracy theory behind it, and you’re not sure it’s good politics.”

Hume, a former longtime Fox News anchor, mentioned the democratic socialist is repeatedly speaking about how the country’s “billionaire class” is “basically running the country, that they have this exorbitant amount of power, and so on.”

“I don’t think it’s—I think that’s, you know, questionable whether that’s really true,” Hume persisted. “And I think—but considering, you know, the part of the party’s electorate to which he’s appealing, I suppose it’s not bad politics. But I think, in the long run, people won’t accept that.”

Hume’s dismissal of the argument that billionaires have oversized energy in the U.S. as mere “conspiracy theory” comes at the similar time a self-professed billionaire is president and two verified billionaires are spending loads of thousands and thousands of bucks in their private wealth to snag the Democratic nomination.

Sanders, in the meantime, isn’t simply taking warmth from the proper over his marketing campaign’s rhetoric about the ultra-wealthy. The impartial Vermont senator has been many times hit through the more than a few MSNBC personalities, with the community’s pundits and hosts expressing indignation over a marketing campaign adviser describing Mike Bloomberg as an “oligarch” or complaining that Sanders is “creating unnecessary class war” as a result of billionaires unequivocally make “our lives better.”