Florida Teen Dies One Week After 8-Year-Old Allegedly Shot Him in the Eye With a BB Gun

A teenage boy in Florida has died one week after he used to be allegedly shot in the eye with a BB gun by means of an 8-year-old.

Ivan Johnson, 17, used to be taken off existence fortify a number of days after he used to be shot at the Bank of America automobile parking space at 100 North Westshore Boulevard in Tampa, Florida, on February 1, reported Bay News 9.

Johnson used to be in the passenger seat of a car in conjunction with an grownup driving force and an 8-year-old boy. The driving force, who’s the father of the boy, then were given out to make use of an ATM and left Johnson in the automobile with the 8-year-old.

The boy is then speculated to have fired the BB gun from the again seat, hitting Johnson in the eye.

Johnson is assumed to have identified the 8-year-old and his father, however the remainder of his circle of relatives say they did not know both of them till the 17-year-old used to be shot.

Tampa Bay Police are treating the incident as an twist of fate, however the sufferer’s circle of relatives says any person must be held responsible.

“They started off saying it was an accident,” Johnson’s mom, Camisha Denny, instructed Bay News 9.

“I think that’s more so because the guy said that he was his [Johnson’s] father and he’s not. We don’t know the person at all. We saw him for the first time ever on that day.”

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, Timothy Howard Jr., a buddy of Johnson’s circle of relatives, stated the 17-year-old had hopes of putting in his personal landscaping corporate.

“He had everything planned out, he had his to-do list of goals and he was marking everything off the list,” Howard stated.

“Ivan used to be a just right child, he stayed out of hassle. He did not put himself in unhealthy eventualities.

“He wasn’t working round the town taking part in with BB weapons, doing dumb such things as that,” Howard added. “It used to be simply in reality surprising for the circle of relatives.”

Howard additionally arrange a GoFundMe web page to assist pay for Johnson’s funeral prices, which has to this point raised greater than $1,700.

In an replace, Howard stated that Johnson’s organs were donated following his dying.

“Ivan left this global a superhero,” Howard wrote. “In his ultimate moments on earth, Ivan used to be ready to switch the lives of Nine youngsters and their households.

“With this selfless act, Ivan’s heart will beat on, his kidneys will purify blood and his other organs will help ensure a better quality of life for the young recipients.”

The whereabouts of the 8-year-old boy and his father are unknown.

The Tampa Bay Police division has been contacted for remark.

