Coronavirus LIVE updates: UK man feared to be ‘super spreader’ as disease becomes ‘serious and imminent threat to Brits’
THE unfold of coronavirus is a “serious and imminent threat” to Brits, the well being secretary Matt Hancock has warned.
A British man inflamed in Singapore may be a “super spreader” after being related to a minimum of seven showed circumstances within the UK, France and Spain.
A British circle of relatives of 4, who got here into touch with the man in France, are being examined in Majorca.
The choice of deaths has rocketed to 910 with over 40,000 circumstances reported globally.
