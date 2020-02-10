Coronavirus LIVE updates: Brighton GP surgery forced to shut as disease becomes ‘serious and imminent threat to Brits’
World 

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Brighton GP surgery forced to shut as disease becomes ‘serious and imminent threat to Brits’

Georgia Clark

THE unfold of coronavirus is now a “serious and imminent threat” to Brits, well being sec Matt Hancock has warned nowadays.

Four extra other folks have examined sure for coronavirus in the United Kingdom nowadays.

A Brighton GP surgery is in lock down and confirms a personnel member is inflamed.

The selection of deaths has rocketed to 910 with over 40,000 circumstances showed globally.

Follow our reside weblog underneath for the entire newest information and updates…



