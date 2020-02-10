Corey Lewandowski Endorses a Pablo Escobar Phone That Probably Isn’t Real

Former Donald Trump marketing campaign supervisor Corey Lewandowski has a new gig, and it comes to endorsing a smartphone from the circle of relatives of overdue Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar. But whilst Lewandowski calls the mysterious telephone bearing the murderous cartel boss’ title to be “absolutely incredible,” disillusioned gadget-lovers say it’s all a rip-off.

In one fresh video recorded thru Cameo, a website online the place fanatics can order recorded messages from B-list celebrities, Lewandowski addresses Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto, and gushes over the brand new smartphone product he and Escobar Inc. CEO Olof Gustafsson are reportedly launching: the Escobar Fold 2.

“I’ve seen the new Escobar Fold 2 phone, and it’s absolutely incredible,” Lewandowski mentioned. “So this is just a quick big shoutout to you guys that did all the work behind that. And I wish you the very best, and all the success in the world. Don’t forget: Vote Donald Trump, November 2020!”

For the testimonial, Lewandowski charged a mere $55. But it nonetheless is prone to carry questions concerning the knowledge of his profession possible choices he’s made since departing as Donald Trump’s marketing campaign supervisor. That’s as it’s unclear if the telephone he’s hawking in reality exists.

The Escobar Fold 2 is the most recent product being driven by way of Roberto Escobar, who has reinvented himself over the last 3 years as an attention-seeking peripheral tech web personality, threatening to sue billionaire inventor Elon Musk for allegedly stealing his concept for a flamethrower and significant $1 billion from Netflix over its display in response to his brother’s existence. It used to be in December that Escobar first claimed that he’d evolved a innovative foldable smartphone that might promote for a thousand bucks not up to its pageant, which is able to opt for kind of $1,300.

“I have told many people that I would beat Apple and I will,” Escobar declared in an interview.

That telephone used to be referred to as the Escobar Fold 1 and it seemed to be a rebranding of the Royole FlexPai, a $1,300 foldable telephone, best with a steep bargain and Pablo Escobar’s initials stamped in gold at the again. Would-be patrons of the Escobar Fold 1, on the other hand, were fuming on-line, announcing they by no means gained the telephones they ordered.

In a Reddit discussion board dedicated to their lawsuits, patrons gripe about Escobar and his corporate, Escobar Inc., claiming Escobar took the $349 they paid for each and every telephone whilst blowing thru a January 2020 supply date.

Several patrons who have been advised their telephone programs from Escobar have been within the mail, in the meantime, as a substitute gained a e book by way of Roberto Escobar with the long identify, “I Made Billions Selling Coke, Now My Smartphones Will Destroy Apple and Samsung.”

The bundle got here with a promise to improve them to any other telephone of unclear provenance. That telephone has been dubbed the “Escobar Fold 2.” And on Monday, PCMag requested whether or not Escobar used to be “scamming” his consumers by way of promising it. Escobar’s corporate has additionally reportedly been banned from the Consumer Electronics Show, a primary tech business display.

Lewandowski didn’t reply to a request for remark. But in an interview, Gustafsson advised The Daily Beast that he expects the Cameo endorsement to spice up his corporate’s credibility.

“Let’s put it this way: Corey Lewandowski made Donald Trump president of the United States,” Gustafsson mentioned. “So yeah, I think it would help anybody to have an endorsement from him.”

Lewandowski’s video is notable partly as it’s probably the most few movies concerning the Escobar Fold that doesn’t function scantily clad girls. Nearly all of Escobar Inc.’s movies function fashions in underwear dancing with the telephone, whilst virtually by no means appearing the telephone’s display screen to the digicam.

While Gustafsson claims to have offered 50,000 telephones, impartial movies of the units, that have garnered a important quantity of consideration from tech blogs and on YouTube, are virtually not possible to search out. On Wednesday, one tech blogger did publish an unboxing video of probably the most telephones.

Asked about buyer considerations that the majority of Escobar Fold patrons won’t ever obtain the product, Gustafsson as a substitute introduced into a complicated collection of questions on more than a few illnesses, urging The Daily Beast to go into “back pain” and “headache” into a seek engine.

“Google ‘headache,’” Gustafsson mentioned. “Anything is possible, right? You might have cancer, you might have a brain tumor. The internet is full of haters, right?”

Gustafsson claimed that critics doubting whether or not they’ll obtain their telephones are secretly running for primary tech corporations that view Roberto Escobar as a unhealthy new rival.

“It’s all bullshit, I don’t trust anything whatsoever that I see online,” Gustafsson mentioned.

Gustafsson claims it’s arduous to search out movies of the telephone as it’s standard in Mexico and China, suggesting that this is because the corporate doesn’t “care about any law enforcement.” Asked whether or not he used to be implying the telephone is for criminals, Gustafsson demurred.

“Let’s put it this way, it’s marketed by criminals—a former criminal,” Gustaffson mentioned.

Los Angeles artist Heather Carter purchased an Escobar Fold 1 in December, considering it used to be “pretty cool.” Months later, although, she’s nonetheless ready on her telephone and doubts it is going to ever arrive.

“For them to just blatantly take people’s money—people are not used to that,” Carter mentioned.

Lewandowski isn’t the one Cameo famous person striking his title in the back of Escobar. The Escobar Fold has additionally earned endorsements from singer Paul Anka’s ex-wife (Cameo fee: $35) and Chris Hansen, the previous pedophile-hunting big name of NBC’s To Catch a Predator (Cameo fee: $50).

“I’ve seen this amazing new smartphone called the Escobar Fold 2,” Hansen mentioned in his video. “It appears to be the best phone out right now.”

Hansen then launches into the To Catch a Predator catchphrase he as soon as reserved for suspected chatroom pedophiles, urging audience to “have a seat” and take a look at the Escobar Fold.