Colorado Boy Dies of Flu After Mom Tries Anti-Vaccine Facebook Group Suggestions to Use Elderberries and Thyme Instead of Doctor’s Flu Medicine

The demise of Najee Jackson Jr. in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is coming beneath scrutiny after posts made by way of the mummy in an anti-vaccine Facebook team’s web page point out he used to be prescribed Tamiflu however the circle of relatives selected herbal “remedies” as an alternative.

CBS News reported at the Facebook posts, which have been made to a bunch referred to as Stop Mandatory Vaccination, which is one of many at the social community that disperse hoaxes and false details about vaccines. It has over 139,000 individuals.

Jackson’s mom posted to the crowd’s that her 4-year-old son were recognized with the flu by way of a physician, however her herbal therapies like peppermint oil, lavender and nutrition C weren’t assuaging his signs.

“The doc prescribed tamiflu I did not pick it up,” she wrote.

Other individuals of the crowd prompt that she give Najee breast milk, elderberry or thyme as remedy. The mom replied that she would take a look at the ones issues.

The posts have since been deleted. Previous posts by way of the girl nonetheless exist at the team’s web page, together with one from 2017 during which she says that her youngsters don’t get the flu vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued affirmation that Najee had died in consequence of his sickness, the second one pediatric flu demise this season.

On the GoFundMe web page the circle of relatives has arrange to pay for his or her scientific bills, the mummy describes the location main up to Najee’s demise.

On the web page, Najee’s mom says that two of her different youngsters have been affected by the flu. She took her youngest son to the emergency room on February 2 after his signs worsened. According to the mummy, the kid used to be no longer admitted, and the circle of relatives returned house.

That night time, Najee used to be discovered by way of a sibling mendacity subconscious at the flooring. According to the mummy, she referred to as 911 and started CPR. After the emergency scientific technicians arrived, she misplaced awareness.

Najee used to be then taken to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. In the pediatric extensive care unit, he used to be discovered to have paraflu and influenza B.

His signs worsened. Several days later the boy used to be taken off lifestyles fortify and died.

Newsweek used to be no longer in a position to download affirmation from the circle of relatives as to whether or not Najee or any of their different youngsters used to be sooner or later handled with Tamiflu or another prescription medicine.

KDVR spoke with the boy’s father, who mentioned he had no longer been paying consideration to the web feedback directed at his circle of relatives.

“The negative comments—keep to yourself, because at the end of the day, what’s important is that each one of these parents goes home and kisses their kids,” he informed the station.

In November 2019, The Washington Post reported that the Stop Mandatory Vaccination team, led by way of founder Larry Cook, used to be one of the main advertisers of vaccine-critical content material on Facebook.

The pinned publish on Stop Mandatory Vaccination is a video commercial by way of Cook, who’s promoting zeolite detox dietary supplements. Zeolites are minerals regularly used as drying brokers. Proponents declare that they may be able to be used to deal with a number of illnesses, together with autism and most cancers.

According to the Daily Beast, on GoFundMe, Cook has taken in just about $80,000 for promoting campaigns and different bills.

