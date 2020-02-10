Catholic Priest Says ‘Pedophilia Doesn’t Kill Anyone’ After Barring Pro-Abortion Lawmakers From Communion

A clergyman in Rhode Island has defended his determination to prohibit all lawmakers who voted in want enshrining abortion protections underneath state regulation from receiving communion at his parish.

Reverend Richard Bucci made nationwide information final week after he declared that each legislator who voted final 12 months to move the invoice codifying the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade determination may also now not be allowed to behave as witnesses to marriage, godparents, or lectors at weddings, funerals or every other church serve as.

The announcement used to be indexed within the Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick’s weekly bulletin and incorporated dozens of names within the House and Senate. The determination used to be made a couple of days after the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“If they are proud of what they have done, why do they want to keep it a secret?” Bucci instructed the Providence Journal on the time.

Democratic State Representative Justine Caldwell (East Greenwich) used to be a kind of who has been knowledgeable she will be able to now not obtain communion or have interaction in any job on the church after vote casting to move the invoice.

She described Bucci’s protection of the selections as “laughable.”

“None of our votes are hidden,” she tweeted. “I campaigned in this factor! If they only sought after to do a PSA, they did not have to mention we could not be godparents or obtain communion. No one has an issue with their votes at the report.

“They have an issue with the loss of admire for the separation of church and state, and for our votes on behalf of our constituents being punished via a church who safe kid abusers.”

State Representative Carol McEntee, whose sister Anne Hagen Webb used to be allegedly abused via a former parish priest, instructed The Public’s Radio: “I believe that this realize is harsh and retaliatory particularly towards me in addition to the opposite elected officers.

“Although I have long ago left the Catholic Church, they continue to berate and diminish the reality of what my sister and my family have endured because of their criminal behavior and lack of remorse or contrition.”

Bucci has now doubled down his protection at the ban whilst hitting out at those that raised problems of kid abuse inside the Catholic church to assault it.

“We’re not talking about any other moral issue where somebody’s making a comparison between pedophilia and abortion,” Bucci instructed WJAR. “Well, pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, and this does.”

Bucci added he used to be stunned that any one would take factor along with his stance because the church has been pro-life for greater than 2,000 years.

“I have no idea what else I’ve to mention about this, that that is the educating of the Church, the Canon Law of the church, the Second Vatican Council and the primary Catechism of the church. I have no idea what extra proof I must have to offer.

“Doesn’t any one understand that while you say an blameless lifestyles is not worthy of residing—a kid within the womb—then different lifestyles turns into meaningless?”

The Sacred Heart Church has been contacted for additional remark.

A clergyman holds a Holy Communion wafer as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at Nationals Park on April 17, 2008 in Washington, D.C. A Rhode island priest has defended barring lawmakers from receiving communion at his parish as a result of they voted on a pro-abortion invoice.

Win McNamee/Getty