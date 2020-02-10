Brad Pitt Jokes About Trump Impeachment in Best Supporting Actor Oscar Acceptance Speech

Brad Pitt’s unbelievable awards season simply were given even higher: At Sunday’s Oscars rite, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor accredited the primary gold statuette of the night time, for Best Supporting Actor. Pitt’s speeches have earned him some acclaim this awards season, and his Oscars deal with didn’t disappoint.

On level on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Pitt cracked an especially topical funny story: “Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors,” he stated. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it,” Pitt added. “And in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt’s victory is all of the extra spectacular given the ability towards whom he competed on Sunday; the class used to be stacked with nominees, together with Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes. Although that is Pitt’s 2nd Oscar win, it’s his first victory particularly for appearing. (In 2014 he gained an Oscar when 12 Years a Slave, which he produced, received Best Picture.)

In addition to the political content material, Pitt made positive so as to add a shout-out to his co-star and perfect awards season pal, Leonardo DiCaprio. “Leo, I’ll ride your coattails any day, man,” Pitt stated. “The view’s fantastic.”