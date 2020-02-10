Black Voters Turn to Mike Bloomberg

Hours after this tale used to be first printed (with this opening paragraph studying “There are signs that black support for Mike Bloomberg in 2020 could be a mirror image of white support for Trump in 2016, when voters who didn’t want to admit their decision to pollsters nonetheless pulled the lever for him”), Quinnipiac launched a brand new ballot appearing that black citizens are warming to his marketing campaign. Bloomberg shot up 7 issues to 3rd total within the new ballot launched Monday afternoon, simply two issues at the back of Biden, who dropped 7 issues. And Bloomberg shot up to 2nd amongst black citizens at 22%, at the back of Biden at 27% and falling.

The headline right here had requested, “Are Black Voters Quietly Turning to Mike Bloomberg?” The solution for plenty of seems to be “yes,” and no longer so quietly.

Despite a mayoralty outlined by way of the billionaire’s “luxury product” imaginative and prescient of town that sanctioned stop-and-frisk dragnet policing of fellows of colour, the evaporation of inexpensive housing, an explosion within the numbers of homeless other people, and an exodus of working-class New Yorkers, I’m listening to day-to-day from Democrats comparing the present crop of applicants and concluding that Bloomberg is easiest positioned to beat Trump and to run the rustic.