Bill Gates ‘now not buying our hydrogen yacht’

Billionaire Bill Gates has now not commissioned a hydrogen-powered superyacht from dressmaker Sinot, the company has advised the BBC.

It has been extensively reported that Mr Gates ordered a £500m ($644m) luxurious vessel, in accordance with the idea that which was once displayed in Monaco in 2019.

Sinot mentioned it had “no business relationship” with Bill Gates.

It added that that the idea that yacht, known as Aqua, was once “not linked” to both him or any of his representatives.

“Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr Gates,” a spokeswoman mentioned.

She added that it was once proven “in Monaco [and] meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry.”

Bill Gates has been contacted via the BBC for remark.

The completed idea vessel could be 112 metres lengthy, in step with exposure subject matter launched via Sinot – even though just a two-metre style has been constructed to this point.

It would have the ability to a best pace of 17 knots, and feature a spread of three,750 nautical miles (6,945 kilometres).

It would even be powered via hydrogen gas – a rather inexperienced choice, in comparison with those who produce greenhouse gases.