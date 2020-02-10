News 

Bank of England gold: Rare look inside the vaults

Allen Becker
The Bank of England’s gold vaults hang £194bn value of gold bars.

If you stacked all of them on most sensible of every different, they’d be the similar peak as 46 Eiffel Towers.

They infrequently let any individual in to movie, however the BBC’s Frank Gardner has been given get admission to to the Bank of England’s gold vault.

Filmed and edited via James Wignall and Erica Brown

