U.S. Military Identifies Two Special Operation Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan Combat

Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico were known as the 2 particular operations squaddies killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province on Saturday.

The two officials have been a part of a gaggle of U.S. team of workers from the third Battalion, seventh Special Forces Group and individuals of the allied Afghan Special Operations Forces that have been attractive with influential figures inside of the local people, in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar province. At least six others have been injured all over the hostilities.

“Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun,” U.S. Forces Afghanistan spokesperson Colonel Sonny Leggett stated in a observation despatched to Newsweek on Saturday. “We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation.”

Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico have been killed in Afghanistan on February 8

U.S. Army

“Sgt. 1st Class Gutierrez’ was a warrior that exemplified selfless service and a commitment to the mission, both values that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group,” Col. John W. Sannes, seventh Special Forces Group Commander, stated in a observation emailed to Newsweek on Sunday. “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates, we will provide the best possible care possible during these trying times.”

Sannes described Rodriguez in identical phrases.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit,” he stated. “Here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.”

The U.S. first invaded Afghanistan again in 2001, following the Al Qaeda assaults of September 11, 2001. Former President George W. Bush’s management accused the Taliban, an extremist militant team which managed the rustic, of harboring Al Qaeda. The struggle has turn into the longest steady warfare in U.S. historical past. More than 2,400 U.S. team of workers were killed in the struggle.

President Donald Trump has driven to withdraw American troops from the rustic and produce the struggle to an finish. His management has been negotiating with the Taliban in a bid to hammer out a peace deal between the crowd and the U.S.-backed govt.

Despite the ones efforts, assaults and unrest have continued. The Office of the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction stated closing Tuesday that Taliban assaults had if truth be told escalated considerably in the overall months of 2019.