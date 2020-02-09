Tom Brady to the Dallas Cowboys After Team Trades Dak Prescott? Michael Irvin Says It’s Highly Possible

There’s no telling what may occur in the Dallas Metroplex if what Michael Irvin mentioned about the Dallas Cowboys losing quarterback Dak Prescott for Tom Brady had been true. On Saturday evening, a dialog that Irvin had with people at the Miami Super Bowl surfaced, and it has made the soccer international take realize.

Irvin was once so adamant about the declare that he mentioned he wanted to sit down down his drink at the Super Bowl accumulating. Now, time will inform if they are true.

Irvin, a Hall of Fame extensive receiver who spent his profession with the Cowboys after a super stint with the Miami Hurricanes, answered to WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” on Friday a couple of query of the Cowboys buying and selling Prescott and signing Brady.

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction,” Irvin mentioned. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.”

Brady has spent just about 20 years with the New England Patriots, guiding them to 9 Super Bowl appearances—with six championship wins—whilst dressed in No. 12 and putting himself amongst the all-time greats in each NFL profession passing class. Could he cross to Dallas and put on No. 12, which was once worn via Roger Staubach for the Cowboys?

Irvin, who stuck maximum of his profession NFL passes from fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, believes Brady to Dallas may well be in the works.

Here are the details of a fluid state of affairs:

Dak Prescott is coming into a loose company 12 months, as are many quarterbacks in the league. Of the maximum outstanding ones, Drew Brees and Tom Brady are the top-shelf names, and Brees is most probably to re-sign a momentary take care of the New Orleans Saints whilst Brady mentioned he’s open to alternatives outdoor of New England. Brady has till four p.m. ET on March 17—St. Patrick’s Day—for his contract to expire.The league’s new collective bargaining settlement (CBA) isn’t anticipated prior to this 12 months’s loose company concludes, this means that that groups can get gamers at a extra cheap value prior to the subsequent line of TV cash kicks in. The CBA will most probably convey thousands and thousands of extra greenbacks to gamers in the subsequent rounds of negotiating with groups.The Dallas Cowboys would want to dedicate extra long-term greenbacks to Prescott prior to the CBA, or Prescott may check the loose company marketplace.

MSN.com reported that the Cowboys don’t seem to be excited by signing Prescott to a long-term deal, in line with a dialog with Terrell Owens, in spite of the Cowboys pronouncing Prescott is “the man” going ahead.

Furthermore, the Cowboys simply dumped a load of cash into resigning working again Ezekiel Elliot, which leaves little room for a long-term, high-dollar contract for Prescott. If that occurs, it might go away little cap room for different big-time names on the roster. But a momentary deal for a participant like Brady—and with a brand spanking new trainer in offensive guru Mike McCarthy—could be in the playing cards for the Cowboys.

But that is the Dallas Cowboys, the place proprietor Jerry Jones hardly ever performs via folks’s hunches and typically is going with what he thinks will paintings best possible for his group. Jones is eyeing some other Super Bowl, one thing he hasn’t observed his group win in 25 years.

As Jones frequently ages into his 70s, buying and selling Dak and signing Brady for an opportunity at some other championship may now not appear so far-fetched in any case.

Dak Prescott #four of the Dallas Cowboys shakes palms with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots following the recreation at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo via Kathryn Riley/Getty Images