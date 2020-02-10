SEOUL—Caught in political limbo as rejected asylum-seekers, about 1,000 Chinese exist furtively in South Korea dreading torture and imprisonment if they’re compelled to go back to China.

They’re all participants of the Church of Almighty God, a uniquely Chinese off-shoot of Christianity denounced as an “illegal cult” by means of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which sees its luck profitable adherents as a deadly problem to a regime that represses all kinds of worship, whether or not Christian, Muslim or Buddhist.

“Many people accept the Word of Almighty God, so the CCP panics,” says a tender member who is going by means of the identify of Cecily. “The CCP believes religion is competing with communism.”

Such is the Party’s pervasive intelligence community that nobody dares telephone a relative again in China, a lot much less have interaction in on-line chitchat. “They have internet police,” says Cecily. “If you say ‘Almighty God,’ they will arrest you. They criminalize code words.”

Members accumulate right here in a Church of Almighty God middle that appears like a contemporary place of job construction that includes a museum. On show are photos and textual content about the upward push of the church from its origins within the 1980s. At first it was once one of the crucial many “house churches,” the place Christianity remains to be practiced in China, regularly secretly. But in 1991, in accordance to the professional historical past, the denomination whose Chinese identify interprets as “Eastern Lightning” was once based within the trust that Christ is born once more and again on Earth within the guise of a mysterious chief of the religion—a lady who might now be dwelling within the New York metropolitan house.

Ever since the ones early days, the church “suffers really severe persecution,” says Angelia Zheng (a reputation she has followed in Korea), speaking about what came about to her and her “brothers and sisters” that pressured them to flee. Besides those that have long past to South Korea, about 4,000 are scattered in protected havens within the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and somewhere else, together with Taiwan, the Chinese island province that endures as a separate capitalist state off China’s east coast.

A LIGHTNING ROD FOR RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION

Counting a minimum of “146 believers having been persecuted to death” and claiming “another 400,000 arrested,” Angelia believes the church “suffers really severe persecution,” and is “the single most persecuted religious group in China.”

There’s no approach to examine the numbers, however there’s little question the Church of Almighty God, with any place from a number of hundred thousand to a number of million worshippers, ranks very prime at the CCP enemies checklist of spiritual teams composed basically of ethnic Chinese. Another will be the Buddhist staff Falun Gong.

These crackdowns have intensified below Xi Jinping’s rule at the side of the ruthless suppression of the Uighurs, an ethnic minority whose 11 million other folks, most commonly Muslim, are living within the Xinjiang area in northern China.

The church figures prominently in the newest U.S. State Department “Report on International Religious Freedom,” in keeping with knowledge compiled in 2018, a lot of which turns out to have come from the church itself:

“The Church of Almighty God reported that in April CCP police secretly arrested and tortured one of its members for 25 days,” in accordance to the State Department. “The individual was sent to the hospital with severe injuries to the skull and she died several months later. The Church of Almighty God also reported that on June 27, two church members were arrested, and on July 2, one of them was ‘persecuted to death’ in Chaoyang Municipal Detention Center.”

In the church’s personal newly issued annual record “on the Communist Chinese government’s persecution” it says the numbers of those being persecuted are going up rapidly —1,355 of its followers sentenced in 2019, more than double the number for 2018. According to the church’s report the CCP carried out investigations “door-to-door, person-by-person” aided by means of “big data technology and information technology tools for the purpose of arresting more Christians through special operations.”

“Things are as bad as they were at the end of the Cultural Revolution,” says J. Gordon Melton, professor of spiritual historical past at Baylor University. From 1966 to 1976 as many as 80 million other folks had been killed as Red Guards rampaged around the land in a modern reform motion ordered by means of Mao Zedong. “The Church of Almighty God is suffering most,” says Melton. “Any of those who return are arrested as soon as they get off the plane.”

Melton, who has visited each China and South Korea again and again in recent times, sees the Church of Almighty God because the foremost goal of a large marketing campaign during which Xi has ordered portraits of himself and Mao to cling facet by means of facet in state-sanctioned Catholic and Protestant church buildings. “Xi wants them to remove crosses,” he says. “Xi doesn’t want them to look like churches. He doesn’t want you to know it’s a church as you’re walking by.”

About part of China’s 80 to 100 million Christians attend church buildings that experience survived legally if uneasily below preparations during which the federal government appoints or approves their leaders. In 2018, Pope Francis reached a “provisional agreement” with China, the main points of which stay secret. It reportedly lets in Beijing to identify bishops, however supposedly leaves it to the pope to log out on them.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Chinese worship in “house churches,” carrying out products and services for small congregations in unmarked amenities, without or with the data or tacit approval of government.

Then there are about 20 utterly banned congregations, probably the most outstanding of which is the Church of Almighty God. They are categorised as legal cults. “They challenge the government and the new Sinicization program that President Xi has put out,” says Melton. The marketing campaign in opposition to the Church of Almighty God, he says, is identical to that in opposition to the Falun Gong, a Buddhist group with a world following that’s been nearly annihilated inside of China however prospers amongst Chinese communities international.

It was once to get away brutal interrogation and torture that participants of the Church of Almighty God started coming to Korea, profiting from a coverage below which droves of Chinese travelers inundate the scenic island of Jeju off Korea’s southern coast on one-month vacationer visas to be had on arrival.

Church other folks, no longer within the beauties of Jeju, then fly to the Korean mainland the place they request asylum as sufferers of oppression. In each case they’re became down however then promptly granted extensions that stay them reapplying each 3 months, not able to paintings legally however nonetheless no longer deported to China and sure imprisonment.

Even that street is also last, alternatively, since South Korea positioned stringent controls on shuttle from Jeju to the mainland. About 30 Church of Almighty God participants are nonetheless caught in Jeju. At the similar time, the Chinese are getting harder on issuing passports, completely denying them to any person suspected of connections to the Church of Almighty God or different “criminal” sects.

Members of the church assembly in Seoul inform harrowing stories of struggling, loneliness and separation from households with whom they now don’t have any touch. One of them, known as Jason, describes having been imprisoned for 3 years, making sneakers and weaving for 10 hours an afternoon, consuming moldy bread, ingesting soup from a tureen during which dust and sand had been visual on the backside. “They ordered prisoners to sing anthems,” he says. “If you break regulations, they will beat you.”

A middle-aged lady who is going by means of the identify of Xiang Yi, that means “belief in God,” describes a lifestyles at the run for 12 years inside of China ahead of getting right here 4 years in the past. “They went to my home to arrest me, but I had already left the house for my sister’s house. I risked my life to get my passport.” She had no time to say goodbye to her son, with whom she has no longer been involved since coming to Korea, and he or she’s by no means noticed her granddaughter born just about two years in the past.

Another adherent, who calls himself Jamie Chao, made it right here at about the similar time after having been arrested, held for per week, seriously overwhelmed at the head and legs, after which let move. “After I was released, my wife was arrested,” he says. “The police went to the house, confiscated material.” Now, he says, his spouse is in hiding, afraid to move any place for concern the police will ship her again to jail.

Suppression “is getting worse and worse,” says Jamie, whilst the CCP below Xi exerts near-total regulate. The Communist Chinese Party “is becoming more and more tyrannical,” he says. “The party has grassroots committees everywhere.”

Not unusually, the Church of Almighty God is bitterly anti-communist, despite the fact that participants insist they’re no longer in opposition to Xi Jinping’s regime according to se, simply its remedy of them and different spiritual groupings.

Early statements of the church refer to the regime as “the evil red dragon of the Bible,” and a brochure printed in English says flatly, “The CCP is an atheist dictatorship that hates the truth and is hostile to the work of God.” The birthday party, it says, “is terrified that Christians will widely testify to and spread God’s work so that people will all accept the true way and reject the CCP, threatening its dictatorship.”

That’s why, says the brochure, “The CCP government has branded Christianity and Catholicism as ‘cults’ and labeled the Bible a ‘book of cults.’” As a results of this unremitting marketing campaign, it is going on, “many house churches have been forcibly shut down, assemblies have been outlawed and countless Christians have been arrested”—some “tortured to death” whilst “prominent pastors and church leaders have also been killed by the CCP.”

The professional model from the Chinese government, in fact, is fairly other. After the homicide of a lady in a McDonald’s in japanese China in May 2014, government stated the killers had been self-styled church “missionaries” who known as her “a demon” after she refused to give her mobile phone quantity, after which beat her to demise. (The Daily Beast lined the incident and its context widely on the time.)

The police have additionally stated church enthusiasts brainwash recruits, in accordance to Xinhua, the state New China News Agency. An officer was once quoted as announcing in the beginning “new recruits were not forced to donate or attend gatherings, but after becoming a convert they were manipulated into leaving their family and devoting everything to the cult.”

Today, students have a tendency to beef up the reaction of church participants that some other staff was once to blame for the McDonald’s homicide. The CCP, says the church, has been waging a propaganda marketing campaign accusing the church of a large number of offenses in its marketing campaign to spoil it because it did the Falun Gong.

“Most of what you find on the Internet about The Church of Almighty God is false,” says Massimo Introvigne, director of the Center for Studies on New Religions in Turin, Italy. “Chinese propaganda shows pictures of people beaten and mutilated by the CAG but has failed to produce any more specific evidence, detail, or court record, related to the prosecution of CAG members for these alleged crimes.”

As for the McDonald’s killing, “Scholars have unequivocally concluded that the assassins were not related to the CAG,” says Introvigne, creator of Inside The Church of Almighty God: The Most Persecuted Religious Movement in China, popping out in March. “The Chinese regime attributed the crime to the CAG to justify its persecution at home and abroad.”

Eager to denounce Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, alternatively, The Church of God stays fairly secretive about who’s offering the investment, who’s truly supporting those that have escaped the clutches of Chinese government, and who’s directing operations in China and out of the country.

The staff says its actual founder is God Almighty, however recognizes a secular priest, Zhao Weishan, in command of “administrative affairs.” Massimo Introvigne in his guide says the church’s God incarnate is a lady named Yang Xiangbin, born in 1973 in northwestern China, however the church confirms neither her identify nor her background out of “reverence for God.” Zhao and the thriller lady are believed to be within the New York City house, searching for donations and supporting actions at some other church middle in Flushing, of all puts, however nobody admits having noticed them.

Here in Seoul, well mannered, smartly attired church participants don’t discuss any of these items, indicating they themselves have no idea the solutions, however stay dedicated by means of religion to the imaginative and prescient of Jesus on earth. It’s all set forth within the holy guide, a 2446-page tome that’s been translated and printed in 27 languages. “A Record of the Period of Almighty God’s Utterances,” is the way it’s described. The name: The Word Appears within the Flesh.

Holly Folk, a professor at Western Washington University, is sympathetic. “Once you examine the track record,” she says, “you realize none of the accusations are true.” Analyzing the marketing campaign in opposition to the CAG, “You see the exact same move by the Chinese government against the Falun Gong.”

As for the picture of God incarnate, says Folk, “they are extraordinarily Calvinist, their theology is similar to the theology of the Puritans.” A theme, she says, is predestination —the sense that God has preordained the destiny of all dwelling issues.

Sure, she concedes, “there are certain things they do, they use false names and are doing this covert stuff,” however that’s as a result of “they are worried about immigration”—everlasting place of abode out of the country—to save them from compelled repatriation to China. As for the ones elusive leaders in New York, they “are concerned about assassination.”

No approach are those fervent adherents right here in Seoul going to speculate on any of that. They lapse into silence when requested who’re the actual leaders, the place they’re, who’s giving them instructions or who’s paying the expenses. It all comes down to something, they are saying,“God on Earth.”