On April 1, 2014, a high-ranking member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses named Richard Ashe was once answering deposition questions on circumstances of kid sexual abuse when he made an extraordinary, possibly accidental, admission: someplace of their group, a bunch comprising just about 11,000 congregations within the U.S. by myself, exists an archive of paperwork detailing the names and places of each and every identified kid abuser inside of their American club.

The deposition, photos of which seems in The Witnesses, a two-part Oxygen documentary compiling 5 years of reporting from the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Trey Bundy and which debuts Feb. 7 and eight, marked the primary public proof that one of these database existed. But it was once now not the ultimate. Over the next yr, inner paperwork bought by way of Bundy would display that since 1997, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, the religion’s nonprofit oversight arm, have been accumulating extraordinarily exact information from its American congregations about kid sexual abuse with a kind that amounted to one thing like a 12-question survey. Elders, or overseers who report back to the religion’s governing frame, have been requested to element the kind and frequency of abuse, the private knowledge of the wrongdoer, how each sufferer and accused have been perceived throughout the congregation, if both had “lived down any notoriety in the community,” and what number of people knew about what happened. They have been instructed to not file the incidents to regulation enforcement or their congregations, however moderately to mail a replica to the Watchtower in a “Special Blue envelope” and stay some other of their information. The experiences have been marked “Do Not Destroy.”

All instructed, it was once now not solely atypical that the Jehovah’s Witnesses would stay paperwork of this sort. Of all insular religions, the Witnesses, identified for his or her ample pamphlets and door-knocking missionaries, are distinctive of their determination to thorough record-keeping. Congregations stay operating tabs on each and every side of their individuals’ lives, clocking the quantity of literature they move out and hours they spend preaching like time playing cards. Their data on door-to-door outreach approximates an excessive grass-roots political marketing campaign—noting the names, addresses, non secular ideals, and circle of relatives instances of their supposed target market so aggressively that the European Union Court of Justice sanctioned the crowd in 2018, ruling that they needed to agree to information privateness regulations and acquire consent earlier than collecting information.

“The organization keeps meticulous records on its members to an extent that doesn’t happen in other organizations,” Bundy mentioned in an interview with The Daily Beast. “If you go knocking on doors and handing out bible literature, they’re keeping track of how many hours you do that. If you get caught smoking a cigarette and you have to sit in a judicial committee with Elders to talk about it, they’re taking notes. That information is kept. What you do wrong, what you do right—all of that is tracked and archived by the organization.”

But the Witnesses’ archival practices can compromise some of their different core values: specifically, privateness. The group, which emerged within the past due 19th century out of a terror that the tip instances would arrive in 1914 and has held to the perception that Armageddon lies simply across the nook, believes that the secular global has fallen clear of God. “Their doctrine is premised on the belief that the outside world has been contaminated by Satan,” mentioned Irwin Zalkin, the country’s main lawyer in Jehovah’s Witness sexual abuse circumstances, who performed the deposition with Ashe. “They have no compunction about lying to us, who live in what they call ‘Caesar’s World,’ [as opposed to God’s]. They believe in this doctrine that says it’s OK to lie to us to the worldly people, because they’re a protected faith.” Some Witnesses name the doctrine which allows deceiving secular outsiders “theocratic warfare.”

In a number of circumstances defined in memos reviewed by way of Bundy, Watchtower officers explicitly steered Elders to stay experiences of sexual abuse confidential going again so far as 1989. In that first memo, one member cautions Elders towards “divulg[ing] information about personal matters to unauthorized persons,” explains stay regulation enforcement from looking out their amenities, and forbids individuals from cooperating with government with out permission from the Governing Body. A 1997 memo insists that no details about information assortment be shared with congregation individuals or police. And as lately as 2014, some other letter defined how inner judicial committees take care of wrongdoing “(e.g., murder, rape, child abuse, fraud, theft, assault),” whilst emphasizing that “strict confidentiality must be maintained to avoid unnecessary entanglement with secular authorities.”

How the ones twin impulses to archive and canopy up poses issues each for Witnesses and for outdoor government is possibly highest exemplified within the case of an abuse sufferer named Sarah Brooks. Brooks, who spoke to The Daily Beast by way of telephone, grew up in Pennsylvania in a third-generation Witness circle of relatives. In her early teenagers, Brooks sought after to save lots of up for a automotive, and were given a role running with a house renovator named Joshua Caldwell, some other member of their congregation, the Yorkana Kingdom Hall. Because Witnesses don’t permit women and men to head out by myself in combination, they regularly labored with a chaperone, a tender lady moderately older than Brooks named Jennifer McVey. McVey came about to be married to Brooks’ older brother, however after a short while running in combination, Brooks spotted her boss and chaperone appeared flirtatious. And now not lengthy after that, issues took a flip.

“It started with kissing games,” Brooks mentioned. “Josh would play what he called the ‘red light, green light’ game. At every stoplight, he would slow down and I would have to kiss Jennifer. Then, one time, he said ‘What if we tried a three-way kiss?’ I just remember him grabbing my head and jamming it into their faces. He turned to me and said, ‘You had your first kiss. How did it feel?’ I was so angry. I’d grown up watching fairy tales, and this wasn’t like that.” Other instances, Brooks mentioned, Caldwell would park the automobile beneath an overpass, recline the seats, and molest her. Eventually, whilst running in a blue trailer with black shutters, Brooks walked in on Caldwell and McVey kissing. They started kissing her and starting up her garments. When she were given house that night time, her undies was once full of blood. “That’s where I feel I was raped for the first time,” Brooks mentioned.

The abuse persisted for a number of months, till an endemic of mono took Brooks and a number of other different individuals of the congregation out of fee. “I never really knew why [the abuse] ended,” Brooks mentioned. “But people kept calling [mono] ‘the kissing disease,’ and I think they didn’t want to catch it and get caught. I milked it for like a month. And they never came back again.”

When Brooks instructed her folks, they instructed the Elders—Caldwell’s mother- and spouse’s father. They grew to become the case over to a three-man judicial committee, who interviewed Brooks and Caldwell, asking intimate non-public questions and taking intensive, handwritten notes. Brooks wouldn’t depart the congregation for years. But when she did, she knew she had a prison benefit: the whole lot she had mentioned, the whole lot Caldwell had mentioned, the whole lot the committee had determined have been archived to the letter in a confidential submitting cupboard in her Kingdom Hall. “When I prosecuted my abusers, I was 26. I found my way there through a counseling service,” Brooks mentioned. “When I went in there, they asked ‘How do you have proof of this?’ And I said ‘It’s very simple. Everything is documented. You just have to go to the Kingdom Hall and get our files and it says everything that happened.’”

The police bought the document, however the prison case didn’t click on. Brooks’ lawyer reduce Caldwell a beneficiant plea deal. “It wasn’t until after they had taken a plea bargain that I was able to see the file,” Brooks mentioned. “It was just two or three sentences saying, there was some touching, some groping. It specifically said ‘over the clothing’ and that it only happened once. That was the moment when I realized they lied.” Years later, a former Elder named Martin Haugh, who had overseen section of her case, defined the place all the ones notes went. After Brooks first went to the police, the Elders’ coordinator had known as an emergency assembly. “The top elder said, ‘We bought a shredder,’” Haugh later instructed Bundy. “Headquarters had said to shred our personal notes.” Then they destroyed Brooks’ document.

Brooks’ tale isn’t the one time Witnesses were stuck destroying their data. A leaked 2012 memo steered all Elders to take away all letters “regarding child abuse” from the “congregation permanent file of policy letters and be destroyed. No one should keep originals or copies of any of those letters”. It’s unclear what number of others, together with the ones within the kid abuse database, have met identical ends. The group might smartly have so much to cover—a identical archive in Australia, as soon as seized by way of the federal government in 2016, published greater than 1,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses credibly accused of kid sexual abuse. But the upkeep and coverage of the ones data will resolve whether or not the level of abuse throughout the group ever sees the sunshine of day.

Zalkin, the lawyer at the back of maximum of the hot surge in civil circumstances towards the group, has filed thrice in separate circumstances for the group to show over the database. Twice, the Witnesses refused, touchdown themselves with sanctions from the courtroom; the 1/3 time, their record was once so closely redacted it couldn’t be learn. To this date, the database has now not been launched.

“When an organization is more concerned about its reputation and staving off scandal than for concern for children, then that’s a recipe for rampant sexual abuse,” Zalkin mentioned. “We find that to be the common denominator—that’s true of clergy abuse or boy scout abuse or school abuse. When they’re that concerned with the idea of reporting scandal, that’s when they get themselves in trouble.”