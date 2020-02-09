Stopping Venice choking on its own pollution

Image copyright

It is well known that Venice is drowning as world sea ranges upward thrust as a result of weather exchange. Last yr, the town suffered its worst floods in part a century.

Less well known is that Venice could also be choking on its own pollution.

Hundreds of diesel-powered vaporetti – commuter boats or water buses – spew out tonnes of carbon as they zigzag in the course of the town’s canals. Zipping to and from the Italian mainland, they ferry the 25 million vacationers that discuss with once a year, in addition to meals, lodge laundry and items.

But some on this climate-challenged town consider they have got no less than a partial resolution to Venice’s environmental issues; an alternate vaporetto powered no longer through diesel however through hydrogen, a gasoline that emits handiest water vapour when burnt and not one of the carbon or greenhouse gases which motive pollution and weather exchange.

Still, this vaporetto may not be taking to Venice’s waters anytime quickly. In reality, its destiny in many ways mirrors the issues that hydrogen has confronted globally instead supply of “clean” power.

For many many years, hydrogen has been referred to as the “magic molecule”, the arena’s maximum ample component that might paintings as an alternative choice to herbal gasoline and different fossil fuels. Concerns about hydrogen’s protection and value intended it by no means fairly took off.

But with the specter of weather exchange now looming massive, there are those that say its time has come, no longer least as a result of the price of making hydrogen the use of renewable power – what is referred to as “green hydrogen” – has began to come back down considerably.

Among its evangelists is Marco Alverà, leader government of Snam, the Italian corporate that operates Europe’s biggest herbal gasoline pipeline community. Green hydrogen is a “key enabler for a decarbonised economy and [it’s] becoming affordable,” he says.

Last yr, Snam injected a small quantity of hydrogen into Italy’s gasoline community, blending it with herbal gasoline. It was once a much-publicised experiment to exhibit hydrogen’s attainable – and persuade the general public it was once secure.

But the corporate’s imaginative and prescient is much more bold: Mr Alverà believes that sooner or later large banks of sun panels in north Africa may give you the power had to create inexperienced hydrogen which might then be piped into Europe via Snam’s huge herbal gasoline pipeline community.

People would use hydrogen as a substitute of herbal gasoline to warmth their houses and cook dinner. Green hydrogen would additionally energy business as a result of it could possibly generate the serious warmth wanted through commercial processes corresponding to the producing of metal and cement – industries that are in a different way tough to de-carbonise.

With hydrogen, says Mr Alverà: “We have a path that doesn’t bet on people changing their behaviour.” And he reckons it would not be too tough for Snam’s gasoline pipeline to be tailored to hold hydrogen as a substitute.

But critics indicate that nearly all of all hydrogen being produced as of late is finished so from fossil fuels, what is referred to as “grey” hydrogen. That successfully cancels out its environmental credentials. What’s extra they argue that adapting present pipelines to hold hydrogen as a substitute of herbal gasoline is a dear procedure.

So what wishes to modify for hydrogen to actually take off as a blank power supply?

The resolution calls for a handy guide a rough chemistry refresher. To make hydrogen you wish to have to separate water, a procedure referred to as electrolysis. Water is 2 hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom (H2O). By including {an electrical} present to water, you separate the molecules, getting bubbles of hydrogen and oxygen splitting out.

“It’s a very simple process. We’ve all done it at school,” Mr Alverà says.

Electrolysis calls for power. Solar and wind energy at the moment are in lots of circumstances less expensive than fossil gasoline power because of this that “suddenly you get a cost of [green] hydrogen that can really compete with other fuels in the economy,” he says.

But Sauro Pasini, a expert on renewable power who has spent his profession running within the Italian power sector, is not satisfied.

“There are other options which remain more competitive [than green hydrogen],” he says. “I don’t think hydrogen will play a role in [mitigating] the climate crisis in the near future.” Mr Pasini notes that generation for inexperienced electrical energy – and its garage – is already a few years forward of hydrogen.

Snam’s Mr Alverà stays undaunted. He concedes that electrification from renewables will play an important function in decarbonising economies, emerging to about 50% of all power use.

“The question is how do we make that remaining 50% carbon-free?” he says. He needs the European Union to place in position insurance policies that will assist deliver down additional the price of electrolysers to make hydrogen aggressive with fossil fuels.

It would possibly all come too overdue for Venice’s hydrogen-powered vaporetto. A prototype known as the Hepic, is sitting idle in a shipyard outdoor the town as a result of Italian regulation does not permit boats powered through possible choices to fossil gasoline to sail.

“Of course I’m disappointed,” says Fabio Sacco, the president of Alilaguna, the water bus corporate which runs Venice’s vaporetti, and which advanced the Hepic again in 2010 in a joint challenge with the regional authority of Veneto, at a value of over a million euros ($1.1m: £850,000).

Delays in getting the Hepic licensed to sail method the generation, and its industrial viability, stay untested.

“I would have liked to see the Hepic sail but the bureaucracy is slow and hasn’t kept up,” Mr Sacco says. “That said, pollution is a big and serious problem here in Venice and we’re not going to give up.”

