“President Trump was acquitted in a Senate trial this week and Democrats are calling it a cover-up,” Colin Jost stated on the most sensible of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week. “But does this look like a guy who can pull off a cover-up?”

With that line, the display displayed the viral picture of President Trump together with his hair blown again, revealing a dramatic orange tan line throughout his brow.

“Oh my god, it’s like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own make-up on,” Jost joked.

In reaction to a barrage of memes and jokes concerning the picture on Saturday, Trump tweeted, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

“President Trump then spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast and held up a headline about his acquittal—I assume to prove that prayers don’t work,” Jost persevered. “Then he went and attacked Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon who voted to convict him. Trump said, ‘I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong,’ at which point even the leaders of the National Prayer Breakfast were like, ‘Jesus Christ, dude.’”

Next up, Michael Che presented Trump’s impeachment victory speech on the White House sooner than as an alternative appearing photos of O.J. Simpson’s acquittal. “The audience for Trump’s speech consisted of his legal team and Republican lawmakers,” Che added. “Because I guess that circle ain’t going to jerk itself.”

Later, Che introduced up the “touching moment” from Trump’s State of the Union deal with when he awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “And then immediately after the speech in a more touching moment, Rush traded the medal for a bottle of Oxy,” he joked sooner than including, “Now, look, say what you want about Rush Limbaugh…”

When he declined to complete the sentence, Jost requested, “Oh, that was it?”

“That’s it,” Che responded.

For extra, pay attention and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.