‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Featuring RuPaul Echoes Recent Drag Queen Story Hour Controversies

A skit at the February 8, 2020 episode of Saturday Night Live addressed an argument surrounding occasions that experience drag queens studying tales to youngsters.

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is a company that has chapters around the United States and a few out of the country. According to its website online, DQSH is “just what it sounds like—drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores.”

The group levels those occasions to permit youngsters to “see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”

The tale hour occasions have led to controversy in some communities, the place other people alleged that it will be irrelevant to reveal youngsters to pull queens. The Journal News reported {that a} scheduled DQSH match at a library in Putnam Valley, New York, induced protests, and some other within the within reach town of Rye that was once outright canceled. A Missouri Republican lawmaker proposed law that will prison librarians for containing such an match.

The flap surrounding the tale hours was once lampooned in an SNL skit titled “The Library” that premiered at the cartoon comedy’s Saturday episode.

The skit opened in a library, with two workers performed through Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day talking in entrance of an target audience of oldsters and kids. The pair offered the one that could be studying to the youngsters that day—well-known drag queen RuPaul, who was once additionally the episode’s visitor host.

RuPaul started to “read” a collection of youngsters’s books to his target audience.

“First up: Eloise by Kay Thompson,” he started started. “Ooh, Eloise, you need to call the front desk and get a hot oil treatment for that broom on your head! And girl, Victoria’s Secret called—they want their wallpaper back!”

Putting Eloise apart, the drag queen then held up some other well-known image e-book: Madeline through Ludwig Bemelmans. He once more poked a laugh on the representation at the duvet, which depicted a nun strolling with a number of schoolgirls on a forested street in entrance of the Eiffel Tower.

“Miss Madeline, I have bad news, child,” RuPaul mentioned. “The Eiffel Tower is not in the woods. Girl, you better draw France right, b—-. Somebody trying to act like they been to Paris. Pshaw. You ain’t never been there, girl.”

Later, at Bryant’s personality’s prompting, the target audience discovered that there were some miscommunication between RuPaul and the library. The form of “reading” he concept he got here there to introduce to the youngsters was once one thing extra than just exploring the magic of literature. In drag tradition, it refers to a selected more or less mockery.

“Reading is throwing shade,” RuPaul mentioned. “A brutal insult wrapped inside a glorious wordplay.”

He briefly disregarded the nature at the duvet of Louise Fitzhugh’s Harriet the Spy sooner than continuing to roast the only on The Very Hungry Caterpillar through Eric Carle.

“Ooh, child, this girl is shaped like a BMW—body made wrong,” RuPaul mentioned, relating to the caterpillar. “And what’s up with your foundation? Why you look so orange? And your body is green, girl. Pop off.”

One of the moms within the target audience, performed through Ego Nwodim, instructed to some other that they must depart. But that mother, performed through Kate McKinnon, mentioned that RuPaul’s “reading” of the e-book characters was once essentially the most a laugh she had had since her daughter’s start.

Shortly sooner than the skit ended, Day’s personality timidly instructed finishing the development, as a result of the kind of “reading” RuPaul showcased almost certainly would now not turn out helpful to the youngsters.

“Well, sir, these children are spending their Saturday inside a library with RuPaul,” RuPaul answered. “A well-timed read is going to save their little booties on the playground, right?”

