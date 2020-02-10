Man Plows Van Through Voter Registration Tent Narrowly Missing Trump Campaign Volunteers

Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly drove his van thru a voter registration tent in Florida, narrowly lacking volunteers campaigning for President Donald Trump.

Gregory Timm, 27, used to be taken custody after the incident on the Kernan Village buying groceries middle in Jacksonville on Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Republican Party of Duval County stated six volunteers have been “intentionally targeted while registering voters” out of doors the mall on Saturday afternoon.

In a put up on Facebook, the crowd stated a brown and gold van pushed via a white guy speeded up right into a crowd of volunteers at a voter registration tent at round 2:45 p.m. ET ahead of fleeing the scene.

“Thankfully, Republican volunteers narrowly avoided being struck by the accelerating van. The driver sped away after making an obscene gesture toward the crowd,” the crowd stated.

Duval County GOP chairman Dean Black stated he used to be outraged via the incident and stated the birthday party would now not be intimidated. “We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward out great volunteers,” he stated.

“The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced. I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”

The crew added that it will be redoubling its efforts to check in citizens.

Mark Alfieri used to be one of the most volunteers who have shyed away from being struck via the van. He informed Action News Jax that he used to be volunteering on the tent with 5 ladies when the van got here inside of inches of hitting them.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” Alfieri informed the station.

Alfieri stated the person then subsidized up his car, took out his mobile phone to movie the wear and tear and “made some obscene gestures at us” ahead of riding off.

Trump replied to the incident on Twitter, writing, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”

His tweet got here according to GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeting, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end. I want to echo the @DuvalGOP in saying: We will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only make us work harder to win November.”

Timm used to be charged with annoyed attack, prison mischief, and riding with a suspended license, in line with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He used to be jailed with out bond on Saturday night time.

The Republican Party of Duval County and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had been contacted for added remark.

