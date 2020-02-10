Laura Loomer, Trumpy Bigot Embraced by the Florida GOP, Could Actually Get to Congress

Donald Trump desires to be president eternally. He made that transparent once more together with his tweet on Wednesday that featured marketing campaign indicators of Trump for President extending from 2020 to 2048. But that state of affairs isn’t going to occur, barring Trump being in a position to someway droop the 22nd Amendment of our Constitution.

It’s transparent despite the fact that that irrespective of how lengthy Trump stays in the White House, he and lots of in his base need Trumpism—a birthday party of cruelty, bigotry, and sexism—to proceed lengthy after he’s long gone. That is helping provide an explanation for Trump’s fortify for anti-Muslim bigot Laura Loomer, who’s working for Congress in Florida’s 21st District—and, extremely, is an increasing number of the most likely GOP nominee. After all, anti-Muslim bigotry is certainly one of the cornerstones of Trumpism.

Before we communicate how Trump, Rep. Jim Jordan, GOP Florida officers, or even a Trump Fox News best friend are selling Loomer, let me provide you with a Loomer primer. First, she’s no longer the least bit bashful about her efforts to stoke hate towards Muslims.