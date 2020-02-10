Joe Biden Says Buttigieg Is ‘No Barack Obama.’ Mayor Pete Responds: Neither Are You.

Days forward of the New Hampshire number one, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ramped up his assaults on former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, pointedly mentioning that the surging presidential hopeful “is no Barack Obama.”

Buttigieg, in the meantime, answered in type on Sunday, sniping again that Obama’s former veep additionally used to be now not at the 44th president’s degree.

In the wake of his vulnerable fourth-place end in Iowa, Biden has noticeably taken goal at Buttigieg, who’s surging in New Hampshire following his sturdy appearing within the Iowa caucuses. This features a contemporary marketing campaign advert slamming Buttigieg’s relative loss of revel in whilst touting Biden’s many years of political accomplishments.

Shortly after Friday evening’s New Hampshire debate, wherein Biden took photographs at Buttigieg for complaining concerning the “politics of the past,” the ex-veep looked as if it would take factor with the 38-year-old ex-mayor making an attempt to match himself to Obama. (Something Saturday Night Live brutally mocked Buttigieg for over this weekend.)

“I think, you know, being a mayor of a town smaller than Manchester is not quite like being a United States senator from the state of Illinois—even though it was only for a short amount of time,” Biden advised ABC on Friday night. “Barack’s experience was much wider as well … I know Barack Obama, he’s [Pete’s] no Barack Obama. He’s a rare breed, Barack Obama.”

During an interview with ABC’s This Week that aired on Sunday morning, Biden endured to take it to Buttigieg, insisting that he wasn’t able to be president. Host George Stephanopoulos, in the meantime, famous that Biden stated the similar factor about Obama in 2007 once they have been each working for president whilst wondering his assaults on Buttigieg.

“I didn’t attack Pete,” Biden contended. “He’s been attacking me. I think he has completely misunderstood or misrepresented my record. I’ve done great deal. I have gotten a lot done both as a senator and as vice president. He speaks about being ready. We bailed out his city.”

Asked why he thinks nominating Buttigieg can be a chance, Biden credited the previous mayor for being a “smart guy” however added that he has simply been the mayor of a small town.

“Does he know any of the foreign leaders?” Biden puzzled aloud. “Barack Obama was a different story. Barack Obama came from a large state, a United States senator, he ran before, he’s been involved in international— he had a clear vision of what he thought the world should look like and so on.”

In a next interview with This Week, Buttigieg fired again whilst taking some digs at Biden.

“He’s right, I’m not Barack Obama,” Buttigieg asserted. “Neither he is.”

“This isn’t 2008, it’s 2020,” he added. “This election is about where our country is headed next and of course how to defeat Donald Trump. What I’m offering now and the reason we have been able to succeed so far, a sense of belonging, pulling together a coalition that not only will defeat Donald Trump but by a big enough margin.”

Stephanopoulos, in the meantime, identified that the previous mayor’s coalition doesn’t come with a large quantity of black citizens at this level, some extent that Biden made previous when he stated that Buttigieg has “not been able to unify the African-American community.”

“I’ll have to work to earn that vote just as did in South Bend,” Buttigieg spoke back. “I returned to office by a multiracial coalition. Now, I know especially heading into the South, I’m now getting a second look from a lot of voters who frankly weren’t sure we were competitive in the first place.”