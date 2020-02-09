Immigration: Salary threshold set to be lowered

Image copyright

Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel are anticipated to set out their immigration reforms, together with a drop in wage threshold for some migrants, at a cupboard assembly on Friday.

Currently, professional migrants from out of doors the EU want to have a task be offering with a minimal wage of £30,000.

The BBC understands ministers plan to decrease this threshold to £25,600.

Workers from the EU will face the similar regulations as soon as the transition length for leaving the EU ends on 31 December.

Workers incomes much less would possibly be allowed to make up “points” in other places so as to be granted a visa in the event that they paintings in a sector with a abilities scarcity.

Points may also be awarded for talking just right English or for having an excellent instructional background.

It comes after the impartial Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) remaining month made a sequence of suggestions for a post-Brexit transition length immigration device, together with decreasing the wage threshold for knowledgeable migrants to £25,600 so as to lend a hand recruit lecturers and professional NHS workforce.

The committee additionally criticised the United Kingdom’s present complicated immigration device, the place non-EU employees can try to qualify for a variety of visas.

How may just a UK points-based immigration device paintings? BBC Briefing: Your information to immigration

The high minister made it a key pledge all through the election marketing campaign to introduce a points-based immigration scheme, in line with Australia’s, for when current EU freedom of motion regulations finish.

Under the ones regulations, employees from the EU and European Economic Area nations can come to the United Kingdom to reside or paintings and not using a visa.

The MAC has mentioned there’s no such factor as a “perfect” immigration device, with advantages and trade-offs in more than a few portions of the economic system.

It mentioned no matter insurance policies the federal government makes a decision, it will have to paintings temporarily to get one thing in position for after the transition length ends.