How to Watch the 2020 Oscars on Sunday

The 92nd Academy Awards, the grand finale of awards season, takes position this Sunday evening in Los Angeles. This 12 months’s nominees come with movie stars similar to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Brad Pitt for Once upon a Time…in Hollywood, and Adam Driver for Marriage Story.

Musical performers at the Oscars come with ‘Best Original Song’ nominee, Elton John, and up to date big-time Grammy winner, Billie Eilish.

The Oscars air Sunday, February ninth at eight p.m. ET or five p.m. PT on ABC and is to be had on supported gadgets by the use of the ABC Live Stream.

Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which options crimson carpet highlights and insider get admission to, will probably be livestreamed solely from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. PT or 6:30 p.m. ET. Twitter’s are living move will probably be to be had right here.

Entertainment Tonight Online and the E! community will run pre-Oscars protection all day Sunday, with crimson carpet protection starting at five p.m. ET or 2 p.m. PT.

Here’s how to are living move the display:

Hulu + Live TV plan gets you get admission to to ABC. Hulu is providing a seven-day unfastened trial for the Oscars.AT&T TV Now permits you to are living move ABC on any tool.YouTubeTV carries ABC in maximum towns throughout the countryLocast streams native broadcasters, together with ABC, free of charge in sure towns.