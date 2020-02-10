Henry Davis Jr., a South Bend, Indiana councilman, took intention at former Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s file on race within the town after the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday, accusing the candidate of perpetuating “systematic racism.”

Davis Jr. ran an unsuccessful marketing campaign to america Buttigieg as mayor in 2015, after serving two phrases at the South Bend Common Council. He gained a 3rd time period to the council in November and has continuously criticized Buttigieg, arguing that he failed the Midwestern town’s black and brown inhabitants.

“As a Councilman in #SouthBend, I know why @PeteButtigieg looked like a deer in headlights last night when talking about systemic racism in the South Bend Police. He tolerated it, he perpetuated it, and last night he lied to millions of Americans about it,” the councilman tweeted on Saturday.

During the Friday debate, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis requested Buttigieg to deal with the top arrest charge of black South Bend citizens over marijuana ownership all over his tenure as mayor. “How do you explain the increase in black arrests in South Bend, and under your leadership, for marijuana possession?” Davis requested.

“And again, the overall was lower than the national–,” Buttigieg answered.

“No, there was an increase,” the correspondent interjected. “The year before you were in office it was lower. Once you came in office in 2012, that number went up. In 2018 … that number was still up,” she mentioned.

A spokesperson for Buttigieg’s marketing campaign advised Newsweek that marijuana arrests for Black citizens fell for 6 of the seven years of Buttigieg’s time as South Bend’s mayor, and that arrest charges for marijuana and drug ownership are normally low within the town.

“There is no question that marijuana policies need a serious overhaul and that disparities will continue to exist throughout the nation so long as laws that criminalize marijuana are on the books and systemic racism penetrates every level of our criminal justice system, which is why Pete has proposed his Douglass Plan to address systemic racism,” Buttigieg’s spokesperson famous, “and why he’s proposed decriminalizing marijuana possession and retroactively reducing sentences for those who are incarcerated for marijuana possession.”

Newsweek additionally reached out to Henry Davis Jr. for additional remark, however he had now not answered as of the time of e-newsletter.

Buttigieg addressed the problem immediately all over an interview with Fox News Sunday. “The problem is real,” he mentioned, pointing to his plan to decriminalize marijuana and expunging information for the ones convicted of marijuana ownership. Noting that there are racial “disparities” in regulation enforcement national, the presidential candidate mentioned: “We need reform.”

Davis Jr. has been one of Buttigieg’s most harsh critics in South Bend, continuously attacking him over his file on race and his control of the town’s police pressure. However, the councilman has confronted his personal controversy over remarks and votes he is taken in opposition to the LGBTQ group.

In 2017, Davis Jr. recommended that Buttigieg, who’s a married homosexual guy, had pop out to quilt up controversy he was once dealing with in South Bend. He retweeted a publish about disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who got here out after dealing with allegations of sexual misconduct from more than one males.

“Very unsettling how Kevin Spacey used coming out as gay to distract from a sexual assault allegation with a 14- year old. Gross conflation,” the unique tweet via journalist Brandon Pope mentioned. Retweeting the publish, Davis Jr. wrote: “I know a Mayor who has done the same thing. Ppl will use whatever they can to get the heat off of them. It doesn’t work forever. #SouthBend”

Davis Jr. additionally voted in 2010 and alternatively in 2012 to block the addition of sexual orientation and gender id to the town’s human rights ordinance. Although the vote failed in 2010, it handed in 2012 in spite of Davis Jr.’s opposition.

He later mentioned in 2014 that his “understanding of the diversity of family, partnerships and same sex equality has evolved.” The councilman additionally voted in want of a South Bend town council solution that hostile Indiana’s extremely arguable proposed constitutional homosexual marriage ban.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks all over the 100 Club Dinner at SNHIU on February eight in Manchester, New Hampshire

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has confronted important grievance from others inside of South Bend’s black group. The state of affairs drew nationwide consideration after a white police officer shot and killed a black guy in September. The former mayor took a damage from the marketing campaign path to meet with resident and Black Lives Matter activists, as many publicly criticized his management of South Bend.

Nationally, Buttigieg has constantly carried out poorly in polls with black electorate. A ballot via The Washington Post and Ipsos launched in early January confirmed Buttigieg with handiest 2 p.c give a boost to a number of the demographic, which is observed as important to the luck of any Democratic contender.

But Buttigieg’s marketing campaign pointed Newsweek to a December ballot, commissioned via the previous mayor, which confirmed that “a significant majority of voters of color” from South Bend supported his candidacy for president. The marketing campaign additionally famous that Buttigieg positioned 2d within the Iowa caucuses amongst non-white electorate, in accordance to front polls via ABC.