Fox News Host Calls Romney an ‘Embarrassment’ and Tells Him to ‘Get the Hell Out’ of the Senate Following Impeachment Vote

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro used speaking issues identical to the ones hired via Donald Trump to harshly criticize Senator Mitt Romney on her Saturday night program, after the Utah Republican changed into the simplest member of his political birthday party to vote along Democrats to convict the president remaining week.

Although Trump was once acquitted via the Republican-controlled Senate, Romney crossed birthday party strains to vote for the president’s elimination for “abuse of power” in conjunction with Democrats. In a speech forward of the vote, Romney argued that Trump was once “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust” via his movements towards Ukraine.

“How dare he!” Pirro, who ceaselessly defends and praises Trump, complained all over her display Justice with Judge Jeanine. “How could he? And why would he?” The host went on to name Romney an “embarrassment,” claiming he voted the method he did out of jealousy of the president.

“Your jealousy of this man [Trump] is a constant rage burning within you because you can never rise to the heights that he has,” Pirro mentioned. Romney was once the Republican birthday party’s 2012 presidential nominee however misplaced in that election to the Democratic incumbent, former President Barack Obama.

“How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate?” Pirro mentioned. “The people in Utah are furious with you, and your dream of endearing yourself to the Trump-hating left is a joke.”

Romney cited his religion and his oath of impartiality in his emotional speech from the Senate flooring on Wednesday forward of the historical impeachment vote. With his determination to aspect with Democrats, the Utah lawmaker changed into the first senator in U.S. historical past to vote to take away a president of his personal political birthday party.

“What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values,” the senator mentioned. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

In this screengrab taken from a Senate Television webcast, Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) talks about how his religion guided his deliberations on the articles of impeachment all over court cases in opposition to President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on February five in Washington, D.C.

Senate Television/Getty

Trump and his supporters briefly jumped to discredit and disregard Romney’s grievance. Donald Trump Jr. advised that Romney must be kicked out of the Republican birthday party.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” the president’s son tweeted. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.”

The president later tweeted out a ordinary video suggesting that Romney was once a “Democrat secret asset.” On Saturday, he tweeted out a clip of Pirro’s assault on the GOP senator, writing: “The feeling of many about @MittRomney!”