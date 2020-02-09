Facebook Removes Profile of Soldier Who Posted On Social Media While Committing Thailand’s Worst Mass Shooting

Facebook got rid of the profile of a soldier who posted on its platform as he performed Thailand’s worst mass taking pictures earlier than he used to be shot useless within a mall.

Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma gunned down 26 folks and injured 57 others in a taking pictures spree on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. He used to be killed after taking hostages and in quest of shelter in a mall within the town of Nakhon Ratchasima, which is sometimes called Korat, for 17 hours, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thomma killed his commanding officer, then fired at others at his base earlier than taking weapons and ammunition and proceeding his assault as he drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall in an Army Humvee.

He posted on his Facebook web page earlier than and throughout the taking pictures, together with a publish asking whether or not he must give up. “No one can escape death,” he wrote in a single publish, in step with the Associated Press. Another mentioned: “Should I give up?” Later, he posted: “I have stopped already.”

Media reported that during one video shared at the platform the gunman is observed dressed in an Army helmet. “I’m tired…I can’t pull my finger anymore,” he mentioned within the clip whilst creating a cause signal together with his hand.

Facebook took down his web page after the taking pictures started and mentioned it’ll paintings to take away any content material associated with the assault that violates the social community’s insurance policies. A Facebook spokesperson informed Newsweek that the gunman broadcast himself in brief throughout a livestream video, however didn’t display any violence.

“We have removed the gunman’s presence on our services and have found no evidence that he broadcasted this violence on FBLive,” the spokesperson informed Newsweek in a observation. “We are working around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand.”

On Sunday, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha visited some of the wounded sufferers in health center.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thialand,” he informed the AP. “I hope this is the only one and the last incident, and that it never happens again. No one wants this to happen. It could be because of this person’s mental health in this particular moment.”

He mentioned the gunman’s cause for the taking pictures seemed to be as a result of of a dispute over the sale of a belongings with a relative of his commanding officer, the Bangkok Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the rampage started on the Surathampithak army camp round 3:30 p.m. native time on Saturday, the place the gunman killed his commanding officer Col. Anantharot Krasae. The BBC reported that Krasaw’s 63-year-old sweetheart’s mother and every other soldier have been additionally killed.

Thai police took to Facebook to expose the “mission complete” after taking pictures Thomma useless and releasing hostages. They instructed the general public to not proportion photographs of the deceased out of appreciate for his or her households.

Thai police and clinical staff outdoor of Terminal 21 Mall following a mass taking pictures on February 9, 2020 in Nakhon Ratchasima, sometimes called Korat, Thailand.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images